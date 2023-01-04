Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Protest against opioid treatment facility dominates city council agenda
Dozens of concerned parents armed with signs and many questions formed a line in front of Lynnwood City Hall to protest a planned opioid treatment center that was under discussion at the Jan. 3 city council meeting. Key issues under scrutiny during the Jan. 3 meeting were the location’s proximity...
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
lynnwoodtimes.com
NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHT AT THE MILL CREEK FIRE STATION
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 4, 2022—Meet your firefighters and get acquainted with South County Fire at Neighborhood Night at the Mill Creek Fire Station, 1020 153rd Street SE, on Jan. 12, 5:30-7 p.m. Drop by the station any time during this free event to learn about the emergency services...
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: Gallery exhibit, an opera mystery, Korean American Day celebration and a volunteer opportunity
Gallery North hosts “In With the New, Out with the Old”. Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m. (Edmonds Art Walk) Gallery North’s show “In With the New, Out With the Old” will feature local artists Hannah Mason, Sam Spencer and Tatyana Brown. Hannah and Tatyana are new to the gallery.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction
Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley School Superintendent Settlement: What went wrong? (part two)
On December 16th, 2022, Living Snoqualmie reached out to former Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon via email to see if he would be interested in answering questions about his separation from and settlement with the Snoqualmie Valley School District. Gibbon declined to answer any questions regarding his employment with the SVSD...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2022
18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for making false statements to officers. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. 3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West:...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
KUOW
Some fish in King County aren't safe to eat. How do you warn the right people?
Yellow perch, cutthroat trout, a couple of species of bass — in lakes Washington, Sammamish, and Meridian, these fish are not safe to eat. The Washington state Health Department has found that these and several other species of fish in three King County lakes are contaminated with a perfluorinated chemical that can harm immune and reproductive systems, and increase the risk of certain kinds of cancer.
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility
A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
