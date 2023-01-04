Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish Mikes
DOVER, Del. – A recent fight at Irish Mikes has the town yet again considering closing the establishment. One local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish mikes to stop community violence. “The problem is city council wants to do things in their way, they’re not following protocol they’re not even following precedented situations from situations in the past,” says Chelle Paul, Founder of Divided We Fall of Delaware.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE
Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
delawaretoday.com
Where to Find Fresh Juice, Smoothies & Açai Bowls in Delaware
If you’re looking for a quick, healthy bite or a vitamin-packed drink, find juice, smoothies, açai bowls and more at Delaware’s smoothie shops. This juice and smoothie joint prides itself on using natural, fresh fruits in its healthy and delicious creations. Smoothies and bowls come in a wide range of flavors and each has a fun, music-themed name. The menu offers classics like the “Duet” smoothie, which features strawberry juice, yogurt, strawberries and bananas. For something different, try the “Grunge” smoothie with strawberry and mango juice, kale, yogurt, peaches and mangos. There are also dairy-free smoothie choices, açai power bowls, and build-your-own fresh fruit and veggie juices.
12 Delaware dishes worthy of trying in 2023
As my friends persistently point out, I eat out — a lot. But, hey, it’s part of my job and something my husband and I enjoy doing together. Consider it a hobby. While I’ve had many excellent meals since COVID-19 restaurant restrictions relaxed, some dishes stand out for one reason or another. Some are seasonal, others are specials, and several ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso
President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
delawaretoday.com
Read Delaware Today’s 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Wilmington skyline under the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Adobe Stock | mandritoiu. From foodie features to stunning homes and inspiring community members, here are the 10 most-read stories from Delaware Today in 2022. There’s no doubt that 2022 was a year filled with new beginnings in the First State. From brand-new...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach selects new police chief
According to a draft resolution posted on the Town of Dewey Beach website, Constance Speake is set to be confirmed by commissioner vote as the the town’s next police chief at the Jan. 13 council meeting. The resolution states that Speake’s appointment is contingent upon her obtaining a Delaware...
School choice applications close Jan. 11
Delaware’s school choice application period is closing Wednesday, Jan. 11. That means families who want to send their children to a school outside of their regular feeder pattern for the 2023-24 school year only have a few days left to submit their paperwork. The good news: It’s mostly online. The First State is one of 13 in the country in ... Read More
Jimmie Allen to Give Commencement Address at Delaware State University
Jimmie Allen has received a special invitation from Delaware State University (DSU). The hit singer has been selected to give the commencement address at DSU’s undergraduate ceremony on May 12. Allen, a native of Milton, Delaware, attended DSU, a historically black university, and the University of Delaware briefly before he moved to Nashville in 2007.
delawarepublic.org
Former Delaware State Police trooper is sentenced for civil rights violations
Jamal Merrel, former Delaware State Police Trooper, receives 6 months in federal prison for civil rights violations. In September, Merrell pleaded guilty to Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law for stealing various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle under the guise of conducting a fraud investigation.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County selects leadership and legal staff for 2023
With the New Year comes some new faces in Sussex County government. Winners of November’s general election took office this week during a swearing-in ceremony in the Sussex County Council chambers in Georgetown. Alexandra Reed Baker replaces Scott Daily as Recorder of Deeds, while Greg Fuller takes over as...
WBOC
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating
DOVER, Del.- Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, located in downtown Dover, has housed thousands of men since 2010. Yet, officials...
WGMD Radio
Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland
Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
Cape Gazette
Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches
With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware
Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
Delaware lawmakers consider lifting ban on wine shipments
(The Center Square) – Delaware is one of only three states that prohibits shipments of wine to resident's doorsteps, but that could change with the upcoming legislative session. State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Republican, said he plans to file a proposal to authorize direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and permit the state to collect sales and alcoholic beverage taxes on sales of the products. "To be clear, I am not...
Cape Gazette
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
