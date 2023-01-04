ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands boys find right pace, win 10th straight meeting with Freeport

Fast, moderate or slow makes no difference to Highlands guard Cam Reigard. The Golden Rams will be ready for any potential pratfall that will come their way. Coming off a two-game losing streak and dealing with tragedy in the community this week, Highlands was able to bounce back by beating Freeport, 74-47, in Section 1-4A play Friday night at Freeport Middle School.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch leads mighty group of freshmen at WCCA tournament

It seems like every year, something unexpected happens during the opening night of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament. The 2023 version, the 70th in tournament history, featured some outstanding freshmen looking to make a name for themselves. The group was headlined Friday by Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch. He...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Elle Snyder makes team-record 10 3-pointers

Elle Snyder had a career night for Latrobe. The junior point guard erupted for 10 3-pointers and 34 points Thursday night as the Wildcats rocketed past Connellsville, 81-28, in a Section 3-5A girls basketball game in Fayette County. Snyder was 10 for 15 from 3-point range and finished 12 of...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jonathan Anderson leads No. 1 New Castle past No. 2 Butler in renewed rivalry

New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson already knew all about his school’s old rivalry with Butler, even though the senior hadn’t faced the Tornado in his playing days. “I’ve been hearing about it all week in school,” he said. “They’ve been saying we haven’t seen Butler and New Castle play in so long. We knew there were going to be a lot of people here.”
NEW CASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem rookie coach learns lessons, brings fresh approach to team

Often, as he coaches his first season at Greensburg Salem, Cam Auld finds himself reverting back to the not-too-distant past when he was a high school basketball player. He puts himself on the outside of the huddle looking inward. “You put yourself back in that time,” the Golden Lions’ 24-year-old...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin

Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After solid start, Freeport boys look to tighten up defensively for section games ahead

As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense. It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak

Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire

A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 7, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Penguin ticket raffle to benefit Animal Protectors. Animal Protectors of...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

10 Things to do in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

The Strip District is becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Pittsburgh. What once was a hub for produce distribution has transformed into a trendy place to dine, shop, and live. In the 19th century, many prominent companies including Heinz and US Steel resided here. Old factories and warehouses today stand as office space, coffeehouses, and restaurants. In recent years, many tech companies have taken up office space here including Facebook. Despite the modern transformation, the area retains much of its’ grittiness, uniqueness, and local flavor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA

