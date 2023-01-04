Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional keeps Kiski Area in check, leans on Rowell in 4th to pull out win
Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Jesse Reed said Friday’s Section 3-5A home contest with Kiski Area wasn’t the prettiest of performances from his team, but he was pleased the Panthers were able to produce a 43-36 victory over the Cavaliers. “You have to win ugly sometimes,” Reed said....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highlands boys find right pace, win 10th straight meeting with Freeport
Fast, moderate or slow makes no difference to Highlands guard Cam Reigard. The Golden Rams will be ready for any potential pratfall that will come their way. Coming off a two-game losing streak and dealing with tragedy in the community this week, Highlands was able to bounce back by beating Freeport, 74-47, in Section 1-4A play Friday night at Freeport Middle School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch leads mighty group of freshmen at WCCA tournament
It seems like every year, something unexpected happens during the opening night of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament. The 2023 version, the 70th in tournament history, featured some outstanding freshmen looking to make a name for themselves. The group was headlined Friday by Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch. He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Elle Snyder makes team-record 10 3-pointers
Elle Snyder had a career night for Latrobe. The junior point guard erupted for 10 3-pointers and 34 points Thursday night as the Wildcats rocketed past Connellsville, 81-28, in a Section 3-5A girls basketball game in Fayette County. Snyder was 10 for 15 from 3-point range and finished 12 of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonathan Anderson leads No. 1 New Castle past No. 2 Butler in renewed rivalry
New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson already knew all about his school’s old rivalry with Butler, even though the senior hadn’t faced the Tornado in his playing days. “I’ve been hearing about it all week in school,” he said. “They’ve been saying we haven’t seen Butler and New Castle play in so long. We knew there were going to be a lot of people here.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem rookie coach learns lessons, brings fresh approach to team
Often, as he coaches his first season at Greensburg Salem, Cam Auld finds himself reverting back to the not-too-distant past when he was a high school basketball player. He puts himself on the outside of the huddle looking inward. “You put yourself back in that time,” the Golden Lions’ 24-year-old...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin
Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 6, 2023: New Castle, Butler to meet for section lead
They are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the WPIAL’s highest boys basketball classification, just like they were 30 years ago. On Friday, top-ranked New Castle (1-0, 9-0) will host Butler (1-0, 9-1) for at least an early share of first place in Section 1-6A. While this is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After solid start, Freeport boys look to tighten up defensively for section games ahead
As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense. It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Regardless of rankings, Norwin girls have look of WPIAL title contender
When Brian Brozeski played football at Blairsville in the late 1990s, his team was ranked No. 1 in its classification and was considered one of the top teams in the state. But even then, the lofty rating didn’t sit well with Brozeski, who is now the girls basketball coach at Norwin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak
Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
Damar Hamlin commented on an Instagram post from Pitt's women's basketball team wishing him well
Damar Hamlin commented Friday on an Instagram post from the University of Pittsburgh’s women’s basketball wishing him well. That’s another encouraging sign he’s recovering.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brett Keisel gets a shave for UPMC cancer patients
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel got a little shave this week for a good cause. Keisel cut his beard to support cancer programs at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. His infamous “Shear Da Beard” events have raised more than $1 million for the Division...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 7, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Penguin ticket raffle to benefit Animal Protectors. Animal Protectors of...
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
top-ten-travel-list.com
10 Things to do in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
The Strip District is becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Pittsburgh. What once was a hub for produce distribution has transformed into a trendy place to dine, shop, and live. In the 19th century, many prominent companies including Heinz and US Steel resided here. Old factories and warehouses today stand as office space, coffeehouses, and restaurants. In recent years, many tech companies have taken up office space here including Facebook. Despite the modern transformation, the area retains much of its’ grittiness, uniqueness, and local flavor.
New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville
PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
Comments / 0