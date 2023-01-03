GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO