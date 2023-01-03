ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Eastside High School student arrested for threatening family with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Artrell Amarion Otis Little, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and tampering with evidence. Little, who is listed as a senior at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Police Department looking for suspect in retail theft

ALACHUA, Fla. – Please help the Alachua Police Department identify this subject in reference to a misdemeanor retail theft. If you or someone you know recognizes this subject, please contact Detective T. Stanfield at (386) 588-3327 or submit an anonymous tip. You can watch the full video here. You...
ALACHUA, FL

