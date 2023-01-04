ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls man tries to 'sell' snow on marketplace amid Tuesday's storm

By Shelly Conlon, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
With interstates closed, school canceled and a foot of snow on the ground, one Sioux Falls resident spent part of Tuesday's winter storm trying to bring a smile to those stuck inside during what's become one of the snowiest seasons on record so far.

Jeff Schroeder, who lives in east Sioux Falls, was sitting at home, scrolling Facebook after spending part of his day witnessing four of his neighbors get stuck and trying to help them out.

That's when he got the idea to "sell" the foot of snow from his own yard and make a post advertising such on the social media site's Sioux Falls rummage pages. The ad was figurative, of course, but the post generated plenty of internet humor, with hundreds of reactions and dozens of comments.

"Free for the taking," his post read. "Great for making snowmen, snow balls, sledding, snow forts, etc. Take as much as you want/need. First come, first serve. No returns."

That brought out the facetious commenters, with some asking if the snow could be brought as far as Florida and others asking whether the snow was used or new. Some even asked if he had yellow snow. One said the market was flooded, and he wouldn't get the price he was asking for — free. Another said, "curb alert," while another wrote, "Mine got delivered this morning. What a deal."

"I opened Facebook and (had) seen many ads for snow removal," Schroeder said Tuesday night, after the heavy snow moved through. "I thought, 'Let’s bring some laughter to this day.' I then made the post. I didn’t expect it to get the attention it did, but I’m glad to bring some sunshine to some."

Schroeder, 45, was born and raised in Sioux Falls, but moved away to Wisconsin and northern Minnesota for 20 years, before returning. He's been back four years, and said while he's seen worse snowstorms, it's been years.

"This is the worst I've seen in modern times," he said.

Kyle Weisser, senior meteorologist with National Weather Service Sioux Falls, told the Argus Leader earlier Tuesday that assuming with the amount of snow fallen throughout the day, this winter could be in the top-five seasons for snow so far through Jan. 3.

Weisser said the last storm he could remember that was of this kind of magnitude snowfall-wise came in November 2015, when Sioux Falls saw a banded system that dumped anywhere from 9 to 18 inches through various locations in the city.

Sioux Falls also saw a Christmas blizzard in 2009 that brought 18.5 inches to the city, according to previous reports from the National Weather Service. There was also a storm in April 2018 that saw 14.2 inches of snow fall, according to the National Weather Service.

On record, though, Feb. 17 through Feb. 18 in 1962, saw the greatest amount of snowfall in a 24-hour period when 26 inches of snow was dumped on Sioux Falls.

Those comments from Schroeder's post kept the situation in perspective though, he said. While many were repetitive, his favorite were those asking for mounds of snow to be delivered.

His response, in sarcastic Facebook marketplace fashion:"I can't deliver. My wife's daughter's aunt's snow fox got loose, so my wife has my truck at the moment."

The idea, he said, was to remind people the storm will pass and it's a good time to be alive.

"We all just need to smile," he said. "Life has way more meaning to be so worried."

