Ypsilanti, MI

FOX Sports

Metheny scores 25 as Bowling Green takes down Ohio 88-79

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Kaden Metheny's 25 points helped Bowling Green defeat Ohio 88-79 on Saturday night. Metheny had three steals for the Falcons (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee added 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds and four blocks. Leon Ayers III was 3 of 11 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
FOX Sports

Michigan vs. Michigan State Highlights | CBB on FOX

The Michigan State Spartans took care of business at home in the first game of this high stakes rivalry this season. The Spartans beat the Wolverines, 59-53, after Malik Hall added 15 points off the bench for Michigan State. A.J. Hoggard contributed 15 points and six assists. The win gets Michigan State to 3-1 in Big Ten play, and 11-4 overall. Michigan drops to 3-1 in conference, and 9-6 overall.
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

The formula behind Sonny Dykes' instant success at TCU

A few days after Texas Christian stunned Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, the head football coach at Louisiana-Monroe, Terry Bowden, called a staff meeting as his assistants returned from their holiday break. He asked his coaches to compare the programs by analyzing how many NFL players each team typically produces, with everyone in the room aware of the Wolverines’ massive edge in that category.
FORT WORTH, TX

