The Michigan State Spartans took care of business at home in the first game of this high stakes rivalry this season. The Spartans beat the Wolverines, 59-53, after Malik Hall added 15 points off the bench for Michigan State. A.J. Hoggard contributed 15 points and six assists. The win gets Michigan State to 3-1 in Big Ten play, and 11-4 overall. Michigan drops to 3-1 in conference, and 9-6 overall.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO