FOX Sports
Podziemski and Santa Clara host No. 9 Gonzaga
Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points in Santa Clara's 89-79 victory against the Pepperdine Waves. The Broncos have gone 10-2 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC...
FOX Sports
Alcorn State hosts Hicks and Alabama A&M
Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -4.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Alcorn State Braves after Garrett Hicks scored 23 points in Alabama A&M's 75-68 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The...
FOX Sports
No. 8 Tennessee hosts Carter and South Carolina
Tennessee Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-7, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -17; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers after Chico Carter Jr. scored 24 points in South Carolina's 84-79 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks...
FOX Sports
Freemantle scores 29, No. 18 Xavier beats Villanova 88-80
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half, to lead No. 18 Xavier to its ninth straight victory, 88-80 over Villanova on Saturday. Souley Boum added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for...
FOX Sports
Burnham's boost helps No. 23 Charleston to 15th straight win
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham came off the bench to score 13 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 23 College of Charleston held on to beat Delaware 75-64 for its 15th straight win on Saturday. Ranked for the first time in more than two...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?
Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
FOX Sports
Tyson scores 20, Belmont defeats Missouri State 74-61
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cade Tyson had 20 points in Belmont's 74-61 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night. Tyson shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bruins (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Ben Sheppard added 17 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Drew Friberg shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
FOX Sports
Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona's home winning streak
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The roars from Washington State's locker room echoed through a hallway underneath the stands at McKale Center. An understandable celebration after the Cougars had just sent Arizona's fans to the exits early with their first road win over a top-5 opponent in 122 years of basketball.
FOX Sports
Who’s deeper: TCU or Georgia? Our ultimate CFP national title lineup
College football’s biggest stars will be on full display Monday night when No. 1 Georgia (14-0) and No. 3 TCU (13-1) take the field at SoFi Stadium in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship (7:30 p.m. ET). Georgia, the top-ranked team in the nation, has lived up...
FOX Sports
Clay's 22 lead Tennessee State over Lindenwood 60-57
SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jr. Clay scored 22 points as Tennessee State beat Lindenwood 60-57 on Saturday night. Clay had four steals for the Tigers (10-7, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd was 6-of-11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Adong Makuoi was 3-of-9 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.
FOX Sports
Michigan vs. Michigan State Highlights | CBB on FOX
The Michigan State Spartans took care of business at home in the first game of this high stakes rivalry this season. The Spartans beat the Wolverines, 59-53, after Malik Hall added 15 points off the bench for Michigan State. A.J. Hoggard contributed 15 points and six assists. The win gets Michigan State to 3-1 in Big Ten play, and 11-4 overall. Michigan drops to 3-1 in conference, and 9-6 overall.
FOX Sports
CFP championship game odds: TCU vs. Georgia best bets
Are you ready to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship?. The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a 12.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs at FOX Bet, with the total set at 62.5 points. Oddsmakers are essentially giving Georgia an 80% chance to win the game, so TCU’s price...
FOX Sports
Metheny scores 25 as Bowling Green takes down Ohio 88-79
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Kaden Metheny's 25 points helped Bowling Green defeat Ohio 88-79 on Saturday night. Metheny had three steals for the Falcons (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee added 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds and four blocks. Leon Ayers III was 3 of 11 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Edey, Tubelis lead player of the year candidates
Zach Edey was the overwhelming favorite to be the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year a few weeks ago, but the award isn’t handed out before the holidays. As the season reaches the midway point, the race to become the best college basketball player in the country, let alone an All-American, is on.
How Michigan and Michigan State basketball restored hope for rivalry
EAST LANSING — In the happy aftermath, the two most prominent Michigan State coaches met at courtside Saturday. The moment was frozen in time, captured in a photo shared hundreds of times on Twitter. There was Mel Tucker gripping the shoulders of Tom Izzo, celebrating Michigan State basketball's 59-53 conquest of Michigan.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
FOX Sports
The formula behind Sonny Dykes' instant success at TCU
A few days after Texas Christian stunned Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, the head football coach at Louisiana-Monroe, Terry Bowden, called a staff meeting as his assistants returned from their holiday break. He asked his coaches to compare the programs by analyzing how many NFL players each team typically produces, with everyone in the room aware of the Wolverines’ massive edge in that category.
FOX Sports
Daniels leads Villanova against No. 18 Xavier after 20-point game
Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova's 73-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by...
FOX Sports
Max Duggan vs. Stetson Bennett: Two unorthodox journeys to football's peak
LOS ANGELES — Seven days have passed since the first of this year’s College Football Playoff semifinals began with a wondrous twist: the unmistakable, inimitable growls of famed UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. He ignited the crowd with his usual theatrics from an end zone at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
FOX Sports
Jalen Carter, Georgia's force in the middle, presents a huge problem for TCU
LOS ANGELES — Max Duggan didn’t sugarcoat anything. He knows he’s about to line up across one of the best — if not the best — players he’s ever faced. Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter figures to play a prominent role on Monday when his team tries to defend its national title against TCU at SoFi Stadium. Carter is a 6–foot–3, 300-pound disruptive force in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense who could end up being the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. A monster game on college football’s grandest stage would only enhance his case.
