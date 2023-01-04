Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Editorial: Jan. 6, 2022: Turning Inspiration into Action
NEEDHAM, Mass. — On Beacon Hill on Thursday, we witnessed an inspiring, reassuring and refreshingly cheerful transfer of power. What a contrast to the disheartening mess taking place at the exact same time on Capitol Hill. Maura Healey now becomes the first woman to serve as the state’s popularly...
WCVB
Massachusetts food fight: Grillo's Pickles accuses Wahlburgers of false advertising
WESTWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts-based Grillo's Pickles is taking the famous Wahlberg family's brand to court over the marketing of their competing pickles. The opening volley of the food fight was launched this week in U.S. District Court in New Jersey. Attorneys for Grillo's Pickles filed a lengthy lawsuit alleging that Wahlburgers made false claims about their pickles, allowing the product to compete for Grillo's bread and butter.
WCVB
Defender of U.S. Capitol, Massachusetts native Winston Pingeon, records his Jan. 6 memories in art
BOSTON — In the two years after the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, a Massachusetts native has used his art to heal and record the memories of being outnumbered and attacked while working to defend the U.S. Capitol. "I'd like to say that being an artist is who I...
WCVB
Video shows businesses destroyed after ‘bomb cyclone’ in California
Heavy rain, powerful winds and over 30-foot waves battered the central coast of California overnight and into Thursday afternoon, wreaking havoc on businesses. "We have sustained some significant damage on the Capitola Wharf, so we're declaring a state of emergency," Mayor Margaux Keiser said Wednesday afternoon. About 350 people were...
WCVB
MBTA to rehire unvaccinated workers after rescinding policy
The MBTA has lifted its vaccine and mask mandate for employees and offered jobs back to workers who were fired for not complying. Eight employees were fired for not getting vaccinated. The agency said it is still urging employees to be fully vaccinated and boosted, which is in line with...
WCVB
15 Massachusetts law enforcement officers suspended by reform commission
BOSTON — Fifteen law enforcement officers in Massachusetts who were either arrested, charged or indicted for a felony have been suspended by a police reform commission. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, which is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for police officers, as well as processes for decertification, suspension of certification and retraining in the event of certain misconduct, released the list of officers Tuesday.
WCVB
Here's what Gov. Healey says she'll tackle first
By her own admission, new Gov. Maura Healey's goals are ambitious, and they might not be the same as the legislators whom she addressed during her inauguration. The first priority Healey listed during her inauguration speech was to bring down the cost of housing by building more of it, including on vacant state land.
WCVB
Tennessee teenager arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, impersonating deputy
A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get pulled over, whether it’s a...
WCVB
Video: Here's where we'll see snow Friday afternoon
Some parts of Massachusetts seeing snow Friday afternoon. Cindy breaks down where the flakes are falling and when.
Comments / 0