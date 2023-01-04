ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita launches landlord incentive program

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Public Schools responds to reported kidnappings

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police chief to review policies after recent kidnappings

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita parents concerned after recent kidnappings

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023. In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs. This...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good. The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m. The employee was treated on...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating first homicide of 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of 44-year-old Ricky Beans, of Wichita. Around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, 2023, Wichita police officers responded to an “assist fire department” call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. Fire crews had responded to the scene after a man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Crews found Beans dead inside. WPD investigators responded and determined he had been shot.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS

