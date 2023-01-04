Read full article on original website
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
Chick N Max continues it’s Wichita expansion with another west side location
Another Chick N Max is on the way. The newest location will be at 8977 W Central Ave which was the space most recently held by T’Geaux Cajun. Before that, it was an Electric Pizzeria and a Pizza Hut. It’ll be the city’s fourth location, with other restaurants at...
Wichita launches landlord incentive program
Wichita Public Schools responds to reported kidnappings
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
The new program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.
Another Wichita student reports being approached by a stranger
Police say, at this time, the new case does not appear to be connected to the kidnappings and eventual release of the three students in southeast Wichita.
Wichita Public Schools responds to reported kidnappings
12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci offers guidance for parents and children about how to handle dangerous situations.
Wichita police chief to review policies after recent kidnappings
January 7 is recognized as Christmas day by millions of Orthodox Christians. Parents concerned after kidnappings. Some parents say that if Wichita police had alerted them about the first kidnapping, the second one may have been prevented.
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
Wichita parents concerned after recent kidnappings
WPD Chief Sullivan said he plans to make an official policy that school notifications be made any time a child is the victim of a serious crime. Some parents say that if Wichita police had alerted them about the first kidnapping, the second one may have been prevented.
Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023. In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs. This...
Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good. The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m. The employee was treated on...
City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.
1 killed in house fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
Watch: Personal protection expert discusses children’s safety following recent kidnappings
Daniel Howard was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma nightclub over the New Year's Eve weekend.
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
Wichita police investigating first homicide of 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of 44-year-old Ricky Beans, of Wichita. Around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, 2023, Wichita police officers responded to an “assist fire department” call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. Fire crews had responded to the scene after a man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Crews found Beans dead inside. WPD investigators responded and determined he had been shot.
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Sedgwick County Attorney’s...
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
Who should be the next superintendent of Wichita schools? You get a say.
Dr. Alicia Thompson will officially retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year as superintendent of Wichita Public Schools. The search for her replacement is in its early stages and there is still time to provide input. The WPS superintendent oversees an annual budget of nearly $1 billion, 5,000...
