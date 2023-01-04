ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

For the first time, the SLCo Council is a majority of women

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
For the first time, the Salt Lake County Council is a government made up of a majority of women.

Newly elected and re-elected members of the council took the oath of office on Tuesday. Suzanne Harrison and Sheldon Stewart began their first terms on the council.

"I remember being one of nine," said Mayor Jenny Wilson, who was the first woman elected to the county council. "Now it’s five women four men on our council. So that’s big."

Aimee Winder Newton, who takes over as chair of the county council, said she was looking forward to new perspectives.

"It'll be great to have some of these new voices on the council. I’m looking forward to getting to know them better," she said in an interview with FOX 13 News.

Salt Lake County is the second largest government in the state, representing the most populous county (approximately 1.2 million residents). Council member Laurie Stringham said many residents don't know all the services that county government provides.

"We tend to be an umbrella," she said, of everything from roads to public spaces and policing services and libraries.

While the council remains a Republican majority, Mayor Wilson, a Democrat, said she believed they can continue to work together.

"I feel like this is a year of unity and there are a lot of key needs in our community," the mayor said. "We’re seeing a lot of growth and that brings demands."

Priorities for council members include growth, transportation and inflation, said Chair Winder Newton. Mayor Wilson said the drought remains a concern and she expected Salt Lake City would win a bid to host another Olympics, in addition to the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

"I ran on policies focusing on helping people afford to live here, air quality, water conservation," said Council member Harrison.

The council also paid tribute to retiring Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, who is believed to be the longest-serving elected woman in office. Swensen is retiring after 32 years in office. Mayor Wilson said Swensen was an inspiration to her and Council member Stewart recalled Swensen signing him up to vote as a teen.

In remarks, Swensen spoke about her efforts to empower people to vote and make it easier to cast a ballot. She thanked the voters of Salt Lake County for entrusting her with the duty.

"I want to thank them for the opportunity. And I'm so glad we were able to make it so convenient and accessible. I want them to participate because i believe that’s how democracy best works is for all the people who can vote to vote," she said.

Swensen also recalled the frantic moments of helping LGBTQ couples get married when Utah's ban on same-sex marriage was overturned by a federal judge. Workers in the clerk's marriage division stayed late and came in early to issue licenses to long lines of people hoping to get married.

"It was one of the most amazing days in my tenure," she said.

