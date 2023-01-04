Read full article on original website
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
You Cannot Legally Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town
I'm not much of a cat guy. I'm not much of a dog guy either, but I certainly understand why people love dogs and want to own a lot of them. I did fall in love once though. She was a Hurricane Katrina rescued pit bull who lived with us for many years when I first moved here. As far as owning another dog right now, it's just not for me.
Can You Legally Flash Your Lights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
People are funny. We love firemen, but will do anything to avoid the police. Obviously, this is not the truth for everybody, but you get the gist. In fact, people want to avoid the police so much so that they are actually willing to help literally ANYONE who is in danger of getting a ticket. At what cost? Is it even legal?
WCVB
Editorial: Jan. 6, 2022: Turning Inspiration into Action
NEEDHAM, Mass. — On Beacon Hill on Thursday, we witnessed an inspiring, reassuring and refreshingly cheerful transfer of power. What a contrast to the disheartening mess taking place at the exact same time on Capitol Hill. Maura Healey now becomes the first woman to serve as the state’s popularly...
Boston Globe
Would you want to be composted after you die? Mass. lawmakers want to make it an option.
What will happen to your body when you die? In Massachusetts, you have three options: to be buried, to be burned, or to donate your body to science. But Representative Natalie Higgins, a Democrat representing Worcester’s fourth district, has another idea. She wants to have her body turned into soil and placed outside her late great grandparents’ house — a choice she says is better for the Earth and in which she finds comfort.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
nomadlawyer.org
MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts
Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
Do not feed wild animals in Massachusetts this winter
The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding residents to not feed wildlife through the winter, as it can sometimes do more harm than good.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lantern closure shakes marijuana delivery market
THERE’S ANOTHER major shakeup coming in the already-struggling marijuana delivery industry, with the impending closure of one of the largest marketing websites in Massachusetts. Lantern, a website where consumers can go to order legal cannabis delivered from a local dispensary, announced Wednesday that it will shut down by the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
Algae explosion fed by human waste to cost Cape Cod residents billions, report says
Cape Cod’s aging septic systems, which are releasing nitrogen from human waste and contributing the area’s warming waters, could cost residents billions of dollars to repair over the next two decades, the New York Times reported. Poisonous cyanobacteria, lethal to pets and debilitating for humans, feed off of...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
country1025.com
You Have 3 Options For What To Do With Your Body After You Die in Mass. – Lawmakers Want To Give You a Fourth: Compost.
“I’d love to grow some juicy tomatoes someday” just got a (disturbing-to-some) new meaning. In Massachusetts, after you die there are 3 options: get buried, get cremated, or have your body donated to science. Now Mass lawmakers are hoping to add option #4: get turned into compost. Representative...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
Corrie Writing
Feast Your Way Through Massachusetts: 7 Mouth watering Street Foods to Try
Massachusetts is known for its diverse and delicious street food scene, offering a wide range of options for every taste. Here are seven delicious street foods you can find in Massachusetts:
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
