Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety is Progressing

There is some good news for former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- The sports world is still watching, waiting for any update on former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday night.

Hamlin left in the first quarter of the Bills game after collapsing to the turn following a tackle. Paramedics sprinted onto the field, along with an ambulance, where Hamlin was given CPR for several minutes before being rushed to the hospital.

So far, there have only been two updates from the team, both stating Hamlin remained in critical condition. His uncle, Dorrian Glenn, has since spoken with some good signs on Hamlin's recovery.

In an interview with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Glenn said Hamlin remains on a ventilator but has improved his breathing from 100% oxygen needed to 50%.

According to Glenn, the focus is on Hamlin being able to breathe on his own, and there are concerns for lung damage.

Glenn also told ESPN's Coley Harvey that Hamlin needed to be resuscitated twice - once on the field and once at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The family, the organization, and the fans continue to wait on more reports on Hamlin's situation. Until then, we continue to share our support and thoughts for Hamlin and his loved ones.

