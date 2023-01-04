Florida Missing Child Alert: 16-Year-Old Jonathan Torres

Jonathan Torres (Source: FDLE)

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Jonathan Torres, a white-Hispanic male 16 years old.

Investigators say Torres is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides.

Police say he has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek.

He may be traveling in a 2009 white Chevrolet Malibu, FL, tag number Y144ZT.

The vehicle may have a dent on the driver’s door. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Astatula Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911.

