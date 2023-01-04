Denver-based property manager's complex with no heat or water leaves hundreds homeless

The sign in front of Monroe Group LTD., 6875 E. Evans Ave., Denver. The company manages a 300-unit apartment complex in Columbia, South Carolina, that had to be evicted Dec. 26 because there was no heat or water. DENNIS HUSPENI/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Authorities evacuated a 300-unit apartment complex in South Carolina last week managed by Denver-based real estate management company Monroe Group LTD.

The move came the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, when members of the Columbia fire and police departments went door-to-door to evacuate residents of The Colony Apartments after the Columbia apartment complex lost heat and water during a cold spell, according to witnesses and media reports.

“It should have never passed inspection,” said resident Jakie Smith, who has lived there for about 10 years.

The single mother of two said she’s looking for a new place to live after she’s had to live out of a $39-a-night motel room for more than a week.

“Everybody in the apartment complex got evicted and they put everyone at different motels.”

Charities and neighborhood organizations have rallied to help the displaced residents, including One Common Cause.

“We’ve helped about 400 people with food,” said Crystal Martin, spokeswoman. “Whatever they need, we’ve been trying to help.”

The Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood Organization put out a call for donations on its Facebook page.

“Residents are being housed in up to 14 local motels. Many do not have their own transportation,” according to the Facebook post.

A Denver Gazette reporter called Monroe Group on Monday, emailed company officials on Tuesday and visited the company’s office at 6875 E. Evans Ave., Denver, Tuesday. A reporter also tried to reach company officials Stuart Heller, founder, and Principal Chad Asarch, via LinkedIn. There was no response as of press time late Tuesday.

The company owns some 70 properties with about 7,000 units in 22 states, according to its website monroegroupltd.com. It specializes in Section 8, federally subsidized with Low Income Housing Tax Credits, affordable housing.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told CBS station News19 Monday about 60% of the 300 units have been declared safe to return to. Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickemann last week called for an investigation into the Monroe Group, which also does businesses as Steele Properties, according to WACH Fox57.

Rickemann did not reply to an email and phone call by press time Tuesday.

Smith said the Monroe Group has paid for the motel rooms, but offered no other additional living expenses and not given an estimated time when they can return.

“We’ve got food going bad in the apartment,” she said, adding information is hard to come by. “They’ve been doing a lot of lying. … They need to be penalized. … I’ve left them messages and they never did call back.”