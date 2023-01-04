ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6th Avenue from Lincoln to Lawrence open after vehicle-pedestrian crash

By Makenzie Elliott, Register-Guard
 3 days ago

The area of 6th Avenue from Lincoln Street to Lawrence Street reopened to drivers just before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a 60-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car that fled the scene.

Eugene Police say the 60-year-old woman was struck by a black sedan at 4:17 p.m. as she was crossing W. 6th Avenue on Lincoln.

The woman was taken to a hospital with potentially life threatening injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 541-682-5138.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com . Find her on Twitter at @ makenzielliott .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 6th Avenue from Lincoln to Lawrence open after vehicle-pedestrian crash

