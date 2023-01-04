Read full article on original website
Click10.com
‘Please speak up’: Sister pleads for justice in murder of father of 5 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – One day after North Miami police released video of a suspect in his October murder, the sister of 32-year-old Joanel Casimir pleaded for the public to assist police in solving his killing. Jennifer Casimir says her older brother was a father of five. “It’s hard...
WSVN-TV
Knife-wielding man shot by officer hospitalized; female victim stabbed and killed
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after an officer said he was forced to fire. According to police, they received a call at around 11 p.m. for help in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
firefighternation.com
Miami (FL) Firefighter Defends Punching Handcuffed Patient Who Spit at Him: ‘I Was a Victim’
A former Miami firefighter who punched a handcuffed man on a stretcher who spit at him is defending his actions, telling a Miami television station he was a victim in the incident. Miami Department of Fire Rescue Lt. Robert Webster took early retirement after the incident, which took place on...
Click10.com
Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez. Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years...
Click10.com
Deputies identify man who died after driver struck him in Parkland
PARKLAND, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Harvey Goldberg as the pedestrian who died Thursday in Parkland. Michael Clark was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Northwest 76 Street and Goldberg was walking northbound at Heron Bay Boulevard, according to BSO deputies. Clark was...
Boy, 10, hurt after mishap with fireworks
MIAMI -- A North Miami Beach boy, 10, was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach during some type of mishap with fireworks, according to family and neighbors.The child was airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but information about his condition was not immediately available.Neighbors said the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident, which occurred at a home in the 2100 block of NE 170th Street.The boy was outside when neighbors said they heard a loud boom. "It was like something exploded. The whole neighborhood shook," neighbor Ivana Higgs said. "It was a big bang."The boy then ran in the home and asked his grandparents to call his mother who was at work.A neighbor told CBS 4 that it appeared the boy may have lost several fingers on one hand during the incident and he also suffered injuries to his face, arm and chest.
Family accused of beating Pompano Beach gay man in 2021 appears in court
MIAMI - A family accused of brutally beating a gay man in his Pompano Beach home back in 2021 appeared in court Wednesday.Inna and Yevhen Makarenko, and their son Oleh, are charged with hate crimes, attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping.Wednesday's hearing focused on legal representation.Oleh said his parents were approved for a public defender -- but he wasn't.And because he can't afford a private attorney -- he wants to represent himself.The accuser says the Makarenkos beat and blinded him over his alleged relationship with Oleh.The family denies the accusations.At the courthouse, Wednesday, Oleh accused the victim of lying.The only thing that the state has is the victims' report, sworn testimony that mentioned both of my brothers being there and now it turns out they weren't, and the state is no longer prosecuting them. So out of five members of the family, only three are left, so where are they going with this?Oleh says he and the victim were friends -- but were not in a relationship.
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
Click10.com
Feds join investigation in Miami Gardens after shooting during French Montana video
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Federal agents responded to a crime scene with law enforcement dogs Friday where the filming of a music video with rapper French Montana turned into tragedy on Thursday in Miami Gardens. The agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Click10.com
Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
WSVN-TV
Video shows BSO deputy punching handcuffed man, triggering investigation into West Park arrest
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an investigation to determine whether a deputy used excessive force when he punched a handcuffed man during a 2022 arrest in West Park, an incident that was captured on body cameras. Broward...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
Click10.com
Woman sent to hospital, 3 dogs dead in Florida City house fire
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Medics took one person to the hospital after a house fire in Florida City Thursday morning. The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at 845 NW 12th St., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. An MDFR spokesperson said firefighters found “several” animals in the home...
Click10.com
Which South Florida restaurants had the most violations in 2022? Find out here
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 News regularly brings you our “Dirty Dining” reports to keep you informed about how South Florida restaurants perform when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy. Investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier compiled a list of 2022′s worst-performing eateries in Miami-Dade, Broward...
