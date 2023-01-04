ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez. Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies identify man who died after driver struck him in Parkland

PARKLAND, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Harvey Goldberg as the pedestrian who died Thursday in Parkland. Michael Clark was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Northwest 76 Street and Goldberg was walking northbound at Heron Bay Boulevard, according to BSO deputies. Clark was...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Boy, 10, hurt after mishap with fireworks

MIAMI --  A North Miami Beach boy, 10, was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach during some type of mishap with fireworks, according to family and neighbors.The child was airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but information about his condition was not immediately available.Neighbors said the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident, which occurred at a home in the 2100 block of NE 170th Street.The boy was outside when neighbors said they heard a loud boom. "It was like something exploded. The whole neighborhood shook," neighbor Ivana Higgs said. "It was a big bang."The boy then ran in the home and asked his grandparents to call his mother who was at work.A neighbor told CBS 4 that it appeared the boy may have lost several fingers on one hand during the incident and he also suffered injuries to his face, arm and chest.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Family accused of beating Pompano Beach gay man in 2021 appears in court

MIAMI - A family accused of brutally beating a gay man in his Pompano Beach home back in 2021 appeared in court Wednesday.Inna and Yevhen Makarenko, and their son Oleh, are charged with hate crimes, attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping.Wednesday's hearing focused on legal representation.Oleh said his parents were approved for a public defender -- but he wasn't.And because he can't afford a private attorney -- he wants to represent himself.The accuser says the Makarenkos beat and blinded him over his alleged relationship with Oleh.The family denies the accusations.At the courthouse, Wednesday, Oleh accused the victim of lying.The only thing that the state has is the victims' report, sworn testimony that mentioned both of my brothers being there and now it turns out they weren't, and the state is no longer prosecuting them. So out of five members of the family, only three are left, so where are they going with this?Oleh says he and the victim were friends -- but were not in a relationship.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman sent to hospital, 3 dogs dead in Florida City house fire

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Medics took one person to the hospital after a house fire in Florida City Thursday morning. The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at 845 NW 12th St., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. An MDFR spokesperson said firefighters found “several” animals in the home...
FLORIDA CITY, FL

