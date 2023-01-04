A 41-year-old Fort Morgan man who was last seen Christmas Day died in a one-car crash discovered by a train crew four days later. Residents of a household in Mead reported Jesse Ian Trujillo missing after he left their gathering Dec. 25th. Members of a train crew called 9-1-1 after finding Trujillo's car Thursday afternoon immediately northeast of Johnstown.Trujillo's Nissan Juke apparently ran a stop sign at a 'T' intersection where Weld County Road 17 and Weld County 50 meet, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4. Trujillo's car then went airborne across the railroad tracks, slammed its front end into an embankment and flipped end over end, hitting two fences and utility pole while doing so. The car landed on its roof.Cutler said a resident reported hearing a crash at 9:16 p.m. But, while on the phone with police dispatchers, the resident could not find any crash. The resident, Cutler said, concluded something else may have caused the noise and no first responders were sent to the scene to investigate. CSP investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, Cutler said.

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO