Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/5/23–1/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne police arrest suspect in Jan. 3 shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested one suspect in a Tuesday, Jan. 3 shooting that injured a man. Police say they were investigating a report of a shooting at 5:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 19th Street. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. Another adult man was taken into custody.
Suspect in fatal hit and run involving Greeley firefighter sentenced
A Greeley man accused of a fatal hit and run crash invloving a Greeley firefighter was sentenced Tuesday. 26-year-old Cody Boetger will spend 10 1/2 years in prison in connection to the April 25 accident in which 58 year old Greeley firefighter Steve Kuzik was killed after Boetger collided with his motorcycle head-on, greeleytribune reports. Kuzik was a 21-year veteran of the department.
Cheyenne man arrested for attempted murder after shooting Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A suspect has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault following a shooting at a Cheyenne residence on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a Cheyenne Police Department release on Wednesday. Solomon Nunez, 20, was taken into custody without incident after police found him at...
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Huston Dylan Mcnally, 25 –...
Inmate faces charges after allegedly assaulting deputy at Larimer County Jail
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an inmate assaulted a deputy inside the booking area of the county jail.At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies opened the cell door for 29-year-old, Britannia Dannielle Tovar, to change her clothes and that's when she charged at the deputies. While deputies were able to prevent Tovar from exiting the cell, she was able to assault one of the deputies in the incident. Additional officers were called to assist and were able to restrain Tovar. In the incident, one of the officers was struck in the head, had their hair pulled out and was spat...
Fort Collins woman charged in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash sentenced
A Fort Collins woman charged in a fatal DUI hit and run crash this summer has learned her fate. the Ft. Collins Coloradoan reports, Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to the incident in which police say the 36 year old was driving 105 mph on I-25 when she fatally struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene on June 27.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
Cheyenne Police Department welcomes new officers to the team
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is proud to announce that two new officers have joined the Cheyenne Police Department. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne police officers this morning, Jan. 3, at the Public Safety Center. Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other...
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Laramie County Library System welcomes new deputy director of public service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System welcomed Beth Cook as its new deputy director of public service. In her role, Cook will oversee the Circulation and Branch Services, Cataloging Services, Youth and Outreach Services and Adult Services divisions while ensuring that the library’s standards for customer service and innovation are being consistently met.
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Inmate dies at Weld County Jail
An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
Train crew discovers fatal car crash
A 41-year-old Fort Morgan man who was last seen Christmas Day died in a one-car crash discovered by a train crew four days later. Residents of a household in Mead reported Jesse Ian Trujillo missing after he left their gathering Dec. 25th. Members of a train crew called 9-1-1 after finding Trujillo's car Thursday afternoon immediately northeast of Johnstown.Trujillo's Nissan Juke apparently ran a stop sign at a 'T' intersection where Weld County Road 17 and Weld County 50 meet, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4. Trujillo's car then went airborne across the railroad tracks, slammed its front end into an embankment and flipped end over end, hitting two fences and utility pole while doing so. The car landed on its roof.Cutler said a resident reported hearing a crash at 9:16 p.m. But, while on the phone with police dispatchers, the resident could not find any crash. The resident, Cutler said, concluded something else may have caused the noise and no first responders were sent to the scene to investigate. CSP investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, Cutler said.
Greeley man caught with nearly 6,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to 40 years in prison
A 27-year-old Greeley man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he sold fentanyl to undercover officers. Investigators also intercepted three postal packages addressed to Andrew Durdy during the investigation. The packages, delivered from California, contained more fentanyl. In total, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized during the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation. "This was a conservative count," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing, per a press release from the DA's Office. "Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people's lives and we won't tolerate this type of behavior in our community." RELATED Andrew Durdy arrested twice for reportedly having illegal drugs, including fentanylDurdy pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fentanyl distribution in October. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Durdy to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.
Why Did Amazon Just Dump Off 13,000+ Packages Resulting In Cheyenne Post Offices To Close?
UPDATE: Amazon Said It Warned Cheyenne About Incoming Influx Of Packages. Cheyenne’s mail carriers worked long hours Tuesday to deliver more than 13,000 packages that were suddenly dumped on them by Amazon after a winter storm blasted through the region, fouling up both airlines and now overland shipping. Lisa...
