San Francisco, CA

California’s Supreme Court Seats Its First Queer Woman of Color

Justice Kelli Evans officially received her robes at the state’s capital on Monday, making her both the first openly queer woman and first queer woman of color to serve on the California State Supreme Court. Evans, whose confirmation hearing took place in November, had previously sat on Alameda County’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

