krcrtv.com
The Exodus Continues: another high-level employee leaves Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — Another high-level employee is leaving Shasta County. County Attorney and County Counsel Rubin Cruse is retiring effective in April. After more than 12 years as county counsel, Cruse is moving into private practice. His last day with the county is April 21. He joins a list of administrators who have moved on from the county, including CEO Matt Pontes, now with Sierra Pacific Industries, and Health and Human Services Director Donell Ewert, who retired.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’
Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water notice for Shasta County Service Area #3
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:40 P.M. UPDATE - County Officials at the Department of Public Works issued a boil water notice due to County Service Area #3 at Castella being out of water. In conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and the Division of Drinking Water, county officials...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
krcrtv.com
"We're not going to stop," Redding police determined to help homeless under Cypress Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — Earlier this week, Redding Police Department's (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) went out to Cypress Bridge in an attempt to find shelter for some of the unhoused during the storm. According to RPD, they declined the help. Nonetheless, RPD’s Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) went...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 PG&E customers without power in Shasta County due to storm
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10 PM:. Hundreds of PG&E and REU customers are experiencing power outages due to a storm currently blasting the Northstate. According to PG&E's Outage Map, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, over a thousand of their customers lost power in the Shingletown and Manton areas, followed by additional, smaller outages in areas near Anderson, Cottonwood, even Whiskeytown.
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
actionnewsnow.com
Grindstone Club catches fire, man hospitalized
REDDING, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a structure fire in downtown Redding early Thursday morning, which shut down portions of Shasta Street. At about 8 a.m., crews began removing roadblocks and reopened the street. The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. at the corner of Oregon and...
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County readies for potent atmospheric river
REDDING, Calif. — After a very wet finish to 2022, the Northstate faces what is likely the strongest storm of the season thus far, arriving Wednesday and lasting into Thursday. Although Shasta County navigated last week's storm systems with minimal flooding, the higher forecast rain totals and relatively high...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Castella out of water, crews working to make necessary repairs
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Castella area is currently without water. Officials with the Shasta County Department of Public Works said County Service Area #3—Castella—is now without water. Additionally, public works officials said their crews are out searching for possible leaks and will make necessary repairs. However,...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Water Boil Advisory for residents in Castella
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A water boil advisory has been issued for residents living in the Castella area. Shasta County Public Works officials said due to the recent water outage, the State Water Resources Control Board and Division of Drinking Water are advising residents who receive domestic water from the Shasta County Service Area #3—Castella—to use boiled tap water or bottle water for drinking and cooking.
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
YAHOO!
California storms: Lake Shasta 34% full could see water level rise way up
While all the rain that fell in December helped raise the level of a parched-looking Lake Shasta, the series of winter storms failed to generate the massive inflows of water into the state’s largest reservoir. That’s expected to change over the next 10 days as a series of wet...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Sean Feucht ‘SUPERSPREADER’ Film Pushes Misinformation, Spotlights Redding and Bethel Church
Sean Feucht’s documentary film, “SUPERSPREADER: THE RISE OF #LETUSWORHSIP” has been shown in 235 theaters across the United States since it debuted last September. This month, it will be shown in New Zealand and Australia, and plans are underway for it to be viewed in Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The film, which was just released on DVD and online, has grossed $399,000 in box office revenue.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 on 2nd day helps officers find over an ounce of fentanyl, felon arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 32-year-old felon was arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than an ounce of fentanyl and about a pound of methamphetamine, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Antelope Boulevard and Gilmore Road around...
krcrtv.com
Current inflation could effect Northstate business in 2023
REDDING, Calif. — With a persistent inflation rate, local businesses are advised to remain cautious as they proceed into the 2023 fiscal year, in addition to weathering the current storms expected to impact the Northstate. According to a report made last December by the Legislative Analyst's Office, the current...
krcrtv.com
Weaverville woman forced to charge oxygen tank in car amid winter storm power outages
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The winter storms have certainly hit the Northstate, leaving many locals and businesses out of power for over 15 hours. Those in Weaverville had to find ways to stay warm and keep their devices charged. KRCR spoke with one woman who relies on electricity to breathe and when blackouts like this occur, it can be extremely difficult.
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon arrested with a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.
