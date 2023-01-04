Sean Feucht’s documentary film, “SUPERSPREADER: THE RISE OF #LETUSWORHSIP” has been shown in 235 theaters across the United States since it debuted last September. This month, it will be shown in New Zealand and Australia, and plans are underway for it to be viewed in Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The film, which was just released on DVD and online, has grossed $399,000 in box office revenue.

