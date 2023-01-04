ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

KATU.com

Motorcyclist dies in Vancouver crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 39-year-old motorcyclist from Vancouver died in a crash with a car Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. just north of the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Hazel Dell Avenue. Deputies said bystanders gave the motorcyclist...
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Battle Ground Police respond to ‘person in crisis’

Battle Ground police officers were dispatched to a “person in crisis” who was reportedly armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself inside of a vehicle in the area of West Main Street and Northwest 20th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Officers who responded to the call...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
KATU.com

Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl crossing SR 503 on Friday afternoon was struck by a driver near Prairie High School, according to Washington State Patrol. The girl was knocked unconscious but woke up at the scene. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. WSP said the girl was crossing...
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Man from Woodland dies following water rescue

A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WOODLAND, WA
KATU.com

Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland

A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies in the hospital weeks after crash in SE Portland

An 18-year-old driver who was seriously injured in a crash in Southeast Portland in mid-December has died in the hospital, police officials said. Christopher Rios, 18, of Portland died in the hospital on January 1. Rios was injured in a crash on December 17 at about 8:50 a.m. near the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
Motorious

Citizens Rise Up Against Car Theft

These Portlanders are taking back what was stolen from them. People are starting to get pretty tired of having their cars stolen from them by the degeneracy of drug addicts and criminals that take others property with no regard for the well-being of others. For some reason, it also seems that the police have stopped doing their jobs and prefer to act as bystanders that handle issues after that happened rather than preventing the crime from taking place in the first place. So, there is only really one natural route for that turn of events to go down. People will not stand to have their property stolen from them and even if it’s hard for some people to understand, when you take away somebody’s car you’re taking away their ability to provide for their family which is absolutely unacceptable. So the citizens of Portland Oregon have come up with an idea.
PORTLAND, OR

