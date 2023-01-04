Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies in Vancouver crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 39-year-old motorcyclist from Vancouver died in a crash with a car Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. just north of the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Hazel Dell Avenue. Deputies said bystanders gave the motorcyclist...
Battle Ground Police respond to ‘person in crisis’
Battle Ground police officers were dispatched to a “person in crisis” who was reportedly armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself inside of a vehicle in the area of West Main Street and Northwest 20th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Officers who responded to the call...
Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl crossing SR 503 on Friday afternoon was struck by a driver near Prairie High School, according to Washington State Patrol. The girl was knocked unconscious but woke up at the scene. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. WSP said the girl was crossing...
Man from Woodland dies following water rescue
A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
High school teacher in Vancouver arrested after explicit texts to student, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a Mountain View High School teacher on Thursday accused of engaging in sexually explicit text conversations with a 17-year-old student. A staff member at Evergreen Public Schools contacted Vancouver police on Jan. 3 after the student reported that a teacher had "engaged in...
Businesses on NW 23rd Avenue feeling the impact of increased property crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It has a reputation for being one of Portland’s trendiest streets, but now frustration on Northwest 23rd Avenue from business owners appears to be at a tipping point over an increase in property crime. Walter Bowers, the founder of Thai Bloom, said over the last...
Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
Portland Police find a 10-year-old driving a stolen car out of a fast-food restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police caught a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car after spotting the child speeding out of a North Portland fast food restaurant parking lot early Friday morning. At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, a Portland Police officer on patrol near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard...
Safeway combats theft with separate shopping section for high-theft items at certain locations
PORTLAND, Oregon — The shoplifting epidemic in Portland is happening in plain sight. KGW has documented people stealing armloads of products that security experts like Scott Castleman say are resold on the black market. “In my career in loss prevention, I’ve never seen anything to the degree that we...
Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland
A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
Driver dies in the hospital weeks after crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver who was seriously injured in a crash in Southeast Portland in mid-December has died in the hospital, police officials said. Christopher Rios, 18, of Portland died in the hospital on January 1. Rios was injured in a crash on December 17 at about 8:50 a.m. near the...
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
Citizens Rise Up Against Car Theft
These Portlanders are taking back what was stolen from them. People are starting to get pretty tired of having their cars stolen from them by the degeneracy of drug addicts and criminals that take others property with no regard for the well-being of others. For some reason, it also seems that the police have stopped doing their jobs and prefer to act as bystanders that handle issues after that happened rather than preventing the crime from taking place in the first place. So, there is only really one natural route for that turn of events to go down. People will not stand to have their property stolen from them and even if it’s hard for some people to understand, when you take away somebody’s car you’re taking away their ability to provide for their family which is absolutely unacceptable. So the citizens of Portland Oregon have come up with an idea.
