These Portlanders are taking back what was stolen from them. People are starting to get pretty tired of having their cars stolen from them by the degeneracy of drug addicts and criminals that take others property with no regard for the well-being of others. For some reason, it also seems that the police have stopped doing their jobs and prefer to act as bystanders that handle issues after that happened rather than preventing the crime from taking place in the first place. So, there is only really one natural route for that turn of events to go down. People will not stand to have their property stolen from them and even if it’s hard for some people to understand, when you take away somebody’s car you’re taking away their ability to provide for their family which is absolutely unacceptable. So the citizens of Portland Oregon have come up with an idea.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO