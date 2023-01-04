ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Knife River Barber Co. opens in Lewisburg

By Rivers Upchurch
 3 days ago

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The first new business of 2023 in Lewisburg celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, January 2.

Knife River Barber Company offers stylish men’s haircuts such as fades, tapers, Gentlemen’s cuts and more, as well as beard trimming and facial hair styling.

Owner Hunter Ventress has been cutting hair for five years and hopes to bring some added style to the Lewisburg area.

“Something that feels new, exciting, a place where everybody can feel comfortable and get good haircuts for a good price. That’s really the whole goal,” Ventress told 59News.

Knife River Barber Company is open from 8 in the morning until 6:30 in the evening Monday through Saturday.

To book an appointment, call Knife River Barber Co. at (304) 989-7763, or contact them on Facebook .

