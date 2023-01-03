ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunderboltradio.com

Kim Dugger – 39 – Troy

Funeral services will be held for Kim Dugger, age 39, of Troy. Services will take place at 2:00 on Sunday, January 8th of 2023, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Ararat Cemetery near Troy.
TROY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Justin Norton – 42 – Hornbeak

Memorial services will be held for Justin Norton, age 42, of Hornbeak. Services will take place at 3:00 on Friday, January 6th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
HORNBEAK, TN
thunderboltradio.com

James Earl “Babe” Roberson – 84 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for James Earl “Babe” Roberson, age 84, of Union City. Services will be held at 1:00 on Friday, January 6th of 2023, at Rawls Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Willie Lee McFall – 92 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for Willie Lee McFall, age 92, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Sunday, January 8th at 2023, at Brown Chapel AME Church. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Diane Holder McFall – 66 – Union City

Memorial services will be held for Diane Holder McFall, age 66, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Saturday, January 7th of 2023, at New Freewill Baptist Church. Rawls Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Linda Dodson – 60 – Fulton

Funeral services will be held for Linda Dodson, age 60, of Fulton and formerly of Union City. Services will take place at noon on Saturday, January 7th of 2023, at Vine Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
FULTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

City of Martin announces Sesquincentennial Celebration

The City of Martin is officially announcing its Sesquicentennial Year celebration. “I remember being part of the Centennial Celebration and am thankful to be here to celebrate this Sesquicentennial year,” stated Mayor Brundige. The City of Martin will begin this month (January 2023) a year-long digital campaign that highlights...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Kevin Dunn to Fill Obion County Road Department Position

The Obion County Highway Department has named an interim superintendent for the department. During Tuesday afternoon’s Obion County Budget Committee meeting, Mayor Steve Carr introduced the selected candidate.(AUDIO) Dunn is from Troy, and is an eight year employee of the Obion County Highway Department. A photo of Kevin Dunn...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Greenfield to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of State Runner-Up Team

Greenfield School honors its 2002-2003 boys’ basketball team Saturday during the Yellowjackets’ home basketball games with Bradford. Twenty years ago this March, Greenfield’s boys finished a 24-11 season as state runner-up in Class A. That year, the Greenfield team won eight games in the postseason. The ‘Jackets...
GREENFIELD, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Arrested on Charges of Attempted Murder

Union City police have arrested a Union City man on charges of attempted first degree murder. Investigators arrested 50 year old James Herschel Crittendon, of Luker Road, Tuesday morning on Old Lake Road. Early Monday morning, officers were dispatched to 704 North Division Street, where they were met by 48...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City man found with cocaine in Martin

A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin. Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Henry County native among Gov. Lee’s board appointees

A Henry County native is among state board appointees named yesterday by Governor Bill Lee. Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon, formerly of Henry County, was among four appointees named to the Tennessee Board of Regents yesterday by Governor Lee. Spurgeon will represent the 8th Congressional District. Other appointees...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Changes Return Date for Students from Christmas Break

Officials with the Obion County School System have made a change in the return to classes for students following Christmas break. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said out of an abundance of caution, the school system will now be performing air quality testing, as a result of the water damage that occurred from frozen, busted pipes in December.
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence

The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired Call

Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired. Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, on South Sunswept, where multiple shots were reported. Individuals in the area told officers it sounded like an argument was occurring, then the shots began. In a...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City’s Gage Smith Named All-State Football Player

Union City High School football player Gage Smith has been recognized as All-State. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Smith was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class-2A All-State Team for his play this past season. Called the “heart and soul” of the 2022 team by his coaches, Smith...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyer County School officials paid “questionable” bonuses with federal grant money

An audit by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says Dyer County Schools administrative staff, including Director of Schools Cheryl Mathis, were paid over $63,500 in questionable bonus payments from a federal grant intended to help the school system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing comprehensive screening testing. The audit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy