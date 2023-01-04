Read full article on original website
mary west
3d ago
Thank you to this young man who knows when he needs to take care of himself first everything else is second. I hope his story helps other people see that athletes are human and have the same issues as a "common" person! He may save his life and that life of others that think they are alone in their struggle
Reply
9
Annette Sowers
2d ago
Anxiety is a terrible thing to have I've had Anxiety and Depression since I was 11 year's old
Reply(2)
7
Related
Sean McVay Has Honest Comment About His Coaching Future
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been linked to television jobs as recently as this week. McVay has said in the past he is interested in doing television. Following a report from Front Office Sports that said networks are "eyeing" him for a game or studio analyst role, McVay addressed the rumors today.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
NFL Contender Likely To 'Rest' Players On Sunday
The topic of whether the New York Giants will rest some of their starters against the Philadelphia Eagles has come up numerous times this week. They come into Week 18 having already locked up a playoff spot, though it's a wild card one. They cannot win the NFC East since they're more than a game back of the Eagles.
Networks Reportedly Eyeing NFL Head Coach For TV Job
Sean McVay continues to be a serious target for multiple jobs in the broadcasting world. The Los Angeles Rams head coach passed on an offer from Amazon after his team's Super Bowl victory last season — but he may have some more offers on the table this coming offseason.
Iowa’s Oldest and Most Luxurious Hotel is Also Extremely Haunted
I was reminded of this hotel while visiting family in Iowa. I also learned that said hotel is haunted! Color me intrigued, I love haunted stuff! This hotel is the oldest in the entire state of Iowa and it's also a very nice hotel. But if you spend the night you may or may not have some strange encounters.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
northernnewsnow.com
First snowstorm of 2023 set to arrive this afternoon
Tuesday: We have issued a First Alert weather day for Tuesday-Wednesday. A Colorado Low will swing into the Upper Midwest and deliver some heavy, wet snow to the region. This system will be mostly impacting East-Central Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the U.P. The snow is set to make its arrival in the far southern portion of the Northland through the early afternoon. As a result, the evening commute looks like it could be a slick one. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with east winds 10-20 MPH at times gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. We will see a little break in the action in the snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. With lighter snow for the vast majority of the area. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens and 20s.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
KSDK
What marijuana users should know about weed and the workplace in Missouri
Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, your employer is likely revisiting company policy. Here's what you need to know.
Winter Storm To Eye Iowa with Accumulating Snow and Blizzard Risk Wednesday Through Friday
A strong pacific storm system will tap into gulf moisture to deliver accumulating snow and strong wind gusts. This will have major impacts across Iowa, so read on for the full details...
Health leaders expect an increase in COVID-19 cases as new variant surfaces
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are entering the new year with a new variant of COVID-19 — XBB 1.5. Doctors said it’s a sub-variant of omicron that is highly contagious. The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases in the state. Health leaders expect case counts to go up following the […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
708K+
Followers
89K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 27