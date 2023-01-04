Read full article on original website
'Don't shoot' | Fourth IMPD police chase this week ends in couple’s front yard
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night Kara Biernat and Jack Burd were in their living room when they heard an unusual number of sirens outside their home on Watson Road off College Avenue. “This is where we saw like five cops, large guns and shields,” Biernat said as she showed their...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Girl shot on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
Child shot on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police detained two people after a standoff in Martinsville Friday morning. Police said they received a call around 9 a.m. of a person being held against their will at 339 E. Morgan St., near North Main Street. Someone inside the home confirmed to officers via cellphone...
Police investigate shooting that wounded 1 on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded one person on the far east side of Indianapolis Thursday. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot.
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street, between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets, around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
3 police chases in 3 days: IMPD says reviews of pursuits are key to ensuring community safety
INDIANAPOLIS — In the past three days, there have been three police pursuits around Indianapolis. Two ended in a suspect's arrest and another with the driver dying after crashing their car into a pole. It marks an unusually busy streak of pursuits for IMPD. Sgt. Genae Cook with IMPD...
Indianapolis man arrested after I-65 chase near Lafayette
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Indianapolis Wednesday night after he led police on a chase on Interstate 65. According to police, a trooper was patrolling I-65 near Lafayette when he stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Isiah Williams, for speeding. As the trooper...
IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between cousins and ended when the victim […]
Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, which is southeast of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News it started when...
IMPD searching for missing woman
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a missing 41-year-old woman. The department tweeted Friday, asking for the public's help in finding Georgette Collins. Collins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, according to IMPD. She has blond hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not specify when or where Collins was last seen. The department said she is known to walk away from her home.
wrtv.com
Residents can return to Lafayette home after evacuation, investigation ongoing
LAFAYETTE — After four hours, Lafayette Police say residents can return home 27th and 28th Streets are back open. Lafayette Police evacuated the area between Ruger Street and O'Ferrall Street around 7 p.m. because authorities had a "concern for things located" inside a home that had a basement explosion Friday afternoon.
Uber driver happy to be alive after being shot during ride pickup
INDIANAPOLIS — The Uber driver shot Wednesday night while picking up a rider on the northeast side of Indianapolis spoke to 13News from his hospital bed Friday afternoon as he recovers from a bullet wound in his lower back. "I am happy because I am alive and my passenger,...
3 teens killed in first few days of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
