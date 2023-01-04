ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Girl shot on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

2 detained after standoff in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police detained two people after a standoff in Martinsville Friday morning. Police said they received a call around 9 a.m. of a person being held against their will at 339 E. Morgan St., near North Main Street. Someone inside the home confirmed to officers via cellphone...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street, between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets, around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man arrested after I-65 chase near Lafayette

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Indianapolis Wednesday night after he led police on a chase on Interstate 65. According to police, a trooper was patrolling I-65 near Lafayette when he stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Isiah Williams, for speeding. As the trooper...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, which is southeast of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News it started when...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

IMPD searching for missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a missing 41-year-old woman. The department tweeted Friday, asking for the public's help in finding Georgette Collins. Collins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, according to IMPD. She has blond hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not specify when or where Collins was last seen. The department said she is known to walk away from her home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 teens killed in first few days of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy