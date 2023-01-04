Read full article on original website
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Southwest Airlines debacle continues as customers try to find lost luggage, get reimbursed
SAN ANTONIO — The effects of the Southwest Airlines debacle continue as customers wait to get refunds and reimbursements one week after thousands of flights were cancelled. Others are still trying to find their luggage. Southwest Airlines says it could be two full weeks before folks are reunited with...
San Antonio residents should expect higher food prices in 2023, according to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
San Antonio's rental market increasingly competitive, report says
For every vacant rental property in San Antonio, there are 12 potential tenants, according to the report.
Applications for LEGOLAND Mini-Model Builder Crew now open
SAN ANTONIO — Applications for the 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center here in San Antonio is now open. Children ages six through 12 will be building special builds and going to workshops to learn building techniques through the year, LEGOLAND San Antonio said. The winners...
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
San Antonio residents urged to check National Broadband Map because inaccuracies may affect local funding
A new nationwide map created by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that includes information about internet access, provider availability, speeds, and connectivity. The map will be used to determine where $42 billion in new federal broadband funding is directed. The Texas comptroller responsible for overseeing statewide broadband has called the...
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
We compared San Antonio-based Taco Cabana and Taco Bell's Mexican Pizzas. Who did it best?
All in all, we likely won’t spend our hard-earned dollars on the Tex-Mex abomination from either chain again.
Get discounted tickets to last weekend of Lightscape in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t had a chance to check out Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend is your last chance and you can get a discount on ticket packs. Officials with the immersive installation are offering value packs for a 25% discount for...
Plans to transform iconic Tower Life Building move forward in new year
SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Tower Life Building is set to undergo a major transformation in the next two years that will make downtown living more accessible. The building was acquired in 2022 by Alamo Capital Advisors from a local ownership group that owned the building for nearly 80 years. The investment group plans to revive the building with 234 new residences and a restaurant on the ground level. The group is partnering with the McCombs family to make the project happen.
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
Texas oil worker dead after falling into North Dakota pit
BISMARCK, N.D. — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners. Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
Doctor weighs in on increase of respiratory tract viruses across San Antonio
San Antonio – A high number of flu cases are normal for this time of year in South Texas, but lately, doctors in San Antonio are treating and seeing more patients with RSV or COVID-19. “It’s because of the indoor activities instead of outdoor activities. It’s because…as compared to...
