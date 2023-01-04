ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio residents urged to check National Broadband Map because inaccuracies may affect local funding

A new nationwide map created by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that includes information about internet access, provider availability, speeds, and connectivity. The map will be used to determine where $42 billion in new federal broadband funding is directed. The Texas comptroller responsible for overseeing statewide broadband has called the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Plans to transform iconic Tower Life Building move forward in new year

SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Tower Life Building is set to undergo a major transformation in the next two years that will make downtown living more accessible. The building was acquired in 2022 by Alamo Capital Advisors from a local ownership group that owned the building for nearly 80 years. The investment group plans to revive the building with 234 new residences and a restaurant on the ground level. The group is partnering with the McCombs family to make the project happen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy