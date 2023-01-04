ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

First wave of hopefuls file for DeSoto County elections

By Toni Lepeska
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago
Thomas Tuggle has filed to run for DeSoto County Sheriff. (CourtesyCampaign of Thomas Tuggle)

DeSoto County kicked off its election season Tuesday with the first batch of hopefuls — including sheriff and supervisor candidates — filing qualifying papers at the county courthouse.

At the DeSoto County Circuit Clerk’s office in Hernando, 17 people filed papers to run for various offices. There are 22 seats to be filled with the primaries on Aug. 8. A runoff is set for Aug. 29.

The general election will be Nov. 7.

The respective political parties will determine which candidates provided the proper qualifying documents to allow them to be on ballots. The deadline to file is Feb. 1.

The sheriff’s race promises to be a focal point of the election season with the county’s longtime top lawman, Bill Rasco, not seeking another term. Rasco was first elected sheriff in 2008.

Only one potential candidate — Thomas Tuggle — filed for the sheriff’s race. Dist. 5 Supervisor Michael Lee, who had already announced his intention to finish his term and run for sheriff, has not yet filed. Lee is a former law officer with the sheriff’s department and Hernando.

A barber shop owner, his business is adorned with framed photos of his time as musician Jerry Lee Lewis’ bodyguard.

“I’m going to wait and get my people there,” Lee said of the timing of his filing papers.

Tuggle, one of Lee’s fellow Republicans, is a former Marine and Mississippi Highway Patrol officer. The Hernando native filed his paperwork on Tuesday.

Tuggle may be best known in DeSoto County as coordinator of the annual police LawFit physical-fitness competition, typically hosted by Olive Branch. This year the event will be in Flowood to avoid being overshadowed by Tuggle’s sheriff campaign.

Michael Lee has announced his intention to run for DeSoto County sheriff but has not yet filed. (Courtesy DeSoto County Government)

Tuggle’s campaign platform is focused on curbing violent crime, partly by targeting criminals from Memphis “who try to infiltrate DeSoto County,” according to a news release on his filing.

He indicated on the telephone, however, that his approach would not vary widely compared to Rasco’s. Tuggle said he assisted the sheriff through Tuggle’s law enforcement consulting business that focuses on teaching leadership, ethics and professional development.

“Sheriff Bill Rasco brought an outstanding business model,” Tuggle said. “I feel very, very grateful he’d confide in me.”

Each supervisor race also will be on ballots.

In addition to the sheriff and the five supervisor races, DeSoto County voters will decide five constable seats along with the offices of coroner, circuit clerk, chancery clerk, tax collector and tax assessor.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sissie Ferguson, DeSoto County Election Commission chairwoman, said a higher turnout is expected due to the number of races.

To view a list of candidates who have filed qualifying papers, visit 2023-Candidate-List (desotocountyms.gov)

