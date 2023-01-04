ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed photo of bruised face after scary snowplow accident

By Allie Griffin, Kyle Schnitzer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner shared a photograph of his badly bruised face from his hospital bed Tuesday evening after he was trampled in a horrific snowplow accident Sunday morning.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type,” Renner wrote in the caption. “But I send love to you all.”

The 51-year-old “Hawkeye” star could be seen wearing a breathing tube and hospital gown in the selfie taken from the intensive care unit.

The actor’s spokesperson said he was recovering on Tuesday after undergoing surgery for the extensive injuries he suffered after the heavy machinery rolled over him near his Nevada property.

Renner had “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his spokesperson said earlier in the day.

The left side of his face appeared scratched up and bruised in the photograph.

Renner had been removing snow from a private road near his Mt. Rose-Ski home in Nevada on New Year’s Day when his 14,330-pound Kässbohrer PistenBully snowplow crushed him underneath just before 9 a.m., Washoe Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference Tuesday evening.

Jeremy Renner shared a selfie of his badly bruised face from his hospital bed Tuesday evening.
Jeremy Renner

The area had been hit with 3 feet of snow the evening before and a family member was driving a car that had gotten stuck in the snow when Renner went to retrieve the snowplow, Balaam said.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actor had stepped out of the plow after successfully getting the car unstuck when he noticed the heavy machinery began to roll on its own.

He tried to jump behind the driver seat of the plow to stop it but was instead run over by the massive plow in a freak accident.

Renner attempted to stop his Kässbohrer PistenBully snowplow from rolling when he was run over by the heavy machinery.
Jeremey Renner
The plow weighs a whopping 14,330 pounds.
Jeremey Renner

“At this point in the investigation, we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident,” Balaam said, adding that no foul play was suspected.

Neighbors came to Renner’s aid with towels to stop the bleeding while the “Mayor of Kingstown” star waited for emergency personnel to arrive on the scene.

First responders had difficulty reaching Renner due to the deep snow that caused street closures and abandoned cars to litter the roadways. He was airlifted to a Reno area hospital about an hour after the 911 call came in.

Balaam added that his office is investigating if the plow had any mechanical failure that may have led to roll on its own.

The Mount Rose area was slammed with 3 feet of snow the evening before Renner’s snowplow accident.
Instagram / @jeremyrenner

The sheriff also spoke of Renner’s oversized role in the community the star has claimed as his adopted hometown.

He said Renner is an “honorary deputy sheriff” who has helped the office with community outreach and its holiday event for kids in need.

“Throughout the community he has been very generous,” Balaam said. “He’s one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time, you don’t know that he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on the community.”

The local sheriff said the “Hawkeye” star is a “honorary deputy sheriff” who has had a huge impact on the community.
Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

The Modesto, California native often volunteers to help the Reno-Tahoe area combat intense weather and natural disasters. In December 2021, he launched a campaign to build Tahoe a fire station to “help fight fires” and reportedly purchased his own fire truck.

