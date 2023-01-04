ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busy Philipps reveals scary footage of fall down stairs: 'How am I not dead'

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HX1Fs_0k2WOoA800

Busy Philipps is done tripping over the past.

The 43-year-old actress posted home security footage of a terrifying fall to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve, hoping to leave the humiliating moment behind her.

“2022 you broke my f–king heart in multiple ways, but at least you didn’t kill me. Here’s to 2023,” she captioned the video, also clarifying that she was indeed sober.

In the mishap, which took place in October, the “White Chicks” alum walks out of her New York City home with her leashed dog, Gina. Suddenly, the “Dawson’s Creek” star dives head-first down the short staircase — her legs go over her head before she finally hits the pavement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33X7dW_0k2WOoA800
The 43-year-old shared video of the October fall on New Year’s Eve.
busyphilipps/Instagram

“Miraculously,” as Philipps noted, she quickly springs up unscathed, adjusts her hair and reaches for her cellular device to text her ex-husband, Marc Silverstein, who was inside with their kids.

The video evidence comes after Philipps detailed the head-over-heels moment on her podcast in an October episode titled, “Busy Almost Died!”

At the time, she likened her fall to the meme of a fake Jason Derulo in mid-air on the Met Gala steps.

“That is literally in my head what was happening. I was flying … when I landed on the sidewalk, I was like looking up at the trees, and I was like, ‘How am I not dead?'” Philipps explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0M0J_0k2WOoA800
Philipps was not injured from the fall, and she quickly stood back up.
busyphilipps/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuFCj_0k2WOoA800
Busy Philipps attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 28, 2022.
Getty Images

She also admitted she’s glad the incident ended the way it did — because dying like that would’ve been lame.

“I’m not gonna f—ing die falling down stairs, I can’t. What a bummer. It’s not for me,” she added.

