ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks

By Ben Botkin
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCqYC_0k2WOg6K00

Oregon firearm dealers can continue to sell firearms when the state fails to finish buyer background checks in three days, a Harney County judge decided Tuesday. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

A Harney County Circuit Court decision allows Oregonians to continue to buy firearms before completing a background check.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued his decision on Tuesday, preventing the state from enacting a background check requirement for firearm purchases. It is part of Measure 114, a law Oregon voters passed in November that is being litigated in Raschio’s court.

His decision is part of a wider temporary restraining order that prevents other parts of Measure 114 from going into effect while the lawsuit is pending. Measure 114 would enact a new permit system for people who want to purchase firearms that includes a required safety training course and certified instructors.

The decision maintains the status quo for Oregon’s firearm permit system, which allows gun dealers to sell firearms to buyers when Oregon State Police have not completed a background check within three days. Critics of the existing system call it the “Charleston loophole” because it allowed the perpetrator in a 2015 mass shooting in Charleston to obtain a firearm despite having a criminal record. In that shooting, nine people died in a church.

“Judge Raschio’s ruling puts the demands of the gun lobby ahead of public safety and the express will of Oregon voters,”  Adam Smith, spokesperson for the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety, said in a statement.

Measure 114 is intended to enhance gun safety in Oregon and make mass shootings more difficult. But opponents of the measure, including some rural sheriffs, argue that it infringes the constitutional right to bear arms and would require scarce law enforcement resources to run the permit system.

Since the law was passed, firearm purchases have soared, gun shop owners say, creating an even longer backlog of background check requests. Oregon State Police did not respond to a request for details on Tuesday.

The judge wrote in his decision that the background checks and permit system in the new law are intertwined and the “court has made no final determination on the constitutionality of the program.”

The court will address the question of whether the background check requirements of the new law can remain in place only if it determines that the permit system is unconstitutional, Raschio wrote.

The Harney County lawsuit was filed against the state by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation. Other plaintiffs include Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. Gun Owners of America says on its website it has more than 2 million members and lobbies for firearms owners to exercise the “right to keep and bear arms without compromise.”

A spokesperson for the plaintiffs didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Other parts of the measure are on hold as the case proceeds. Those include a ban on the sale of high-capacity firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and the permit system.

Kristina Edmunson, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Justice, said the state plans to appeal Tuesday’s ruling to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Backlog of applications

The passage of Measure 114 has led to a rush to purchase firearms amid fears the state will not have a system in place to process permit applications. In November, the Oregon State Police Firearms Instant Check System Program, which conducts the background checks, received 85,000 requests for background checks, court records show. That’s more than three times the 25,000 average requests each month the state received through October.

The state has a backlog of unfinished background checks. About 40% of requests can be completed within minutes, but the remaining 60% cannot be processed automatically because of potential matches to a criminal history or incomplete information, the Oregon Department of Justice said in a Dec. 22 memorandum filed in the case.

That memorandum said about 37,000 permit applications need staff review and state staff are reviewing background checks requested 34 days ago. In 2019 and earlier, there was no backlog. State police staff cleared all pending requests each day, the memo said.

Oregon State Police spokespeople didn’t respond Tuesday to a request for updated figures.

Since 2018, the state’s background check system has prevented more than 4,600 felons and more than 2,000 people on probation from illegally buying firearms, the memo said.

A federal court is handling a separate suit against Measure 114. In a ruling on that case earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut said Oregon can postpone the permit requirements after the state asked for a delay so it can set up a system. But Immergut ruled that other parts of the measure, including the ban on sales of high-capacity magazines with more than 10 rounds, can go into effect as scheduled on Dec. 8.

The Harney County judge’s order took precedence over the federal order, though. The Oregon Supreme Court declined to intervene at the request of Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the Oregon Department of Justice.

State officials have asked the federal court to give the state until March 7 to prepare a permit system. The Harney County judge has said he’ll have a hearing from both sides when the state’s permit system is ready.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 68

Opposum Princess
3d ago

Nobody is selling guns without background checks. Why doesn't the media go to Harney County and and show us where this is happening??It's not happening by any reputable dealer.Also, illegal guns can always be sold on the black market. This is about taking away your ability to protect yourself in this crime ridden, druggie swamp we used to call Oregon.

Reply(13)
25
unexcceptable
3d ago

Wow, talk about fear mongering! Author is completely bias! Background checks are required for all purchases. The law includes options should the government not do their job in a timely manner. Option not a requirement!

Reply
19
james kimble
3d ago

nobody gets a gun with out a passed background check in oregon who buys it through a legal dealer ..... I do not understand why I hear all these people saying it takes weeks or more for a check to pass I bought 4 last week done in 15 minutes at the gun show and my buddy got his AK-47 in a half hour

Reply(6)
8
Related
The Oregonian

Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today

The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s new chief justice begins her term, portion of Interstate 84 closes this weekend

The Oregon Supreme Court’s 44th chief justice, Meagan Flynn, has begun her term after serving as associate justice on the high court since 2014. Flynn is the second woman to serve in the position, following the retirement last year of the court’s first female chief justice, Martha Walters. Flynn’s first order of business was to swear in two new associate justices appointed by Gov. Kate Brown. That means every justice currently on the Oregon Supreme Court has been appointed by Brown. Flynn is now the head of the state court system, which is facing a severe shortage of public defenders. Hundreds of people charged with crimes in Oregon do not have attorneys to represent them. (OPB Staff)
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims

New Oregon laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 will affect thousands of Oregonians, by providing  home screenings for newborns, dental care for veterans and restitution for crime victims.   They’re among a slate of new laws approved during the 2022 legislative session and signed into law. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more […] The post New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Amendments proposed to Oregon's farmworker overtime law

SALEM — A Republican state legislator plans to reintroduce amendments to Oregon's farmworker overtime law that would, in part, provide greater flexibility for employers during peak seasons when there is high demand for labor. Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, will sponsor the measure, which also calls for establishing a...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
1K+
Followers
910
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy