Police respond to holiday stabbings among other recent violent incidents

East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting.

Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls.

The alleged stabbing in Pocatello occurred during the early morning hours on Christmas Day and resulted in the arrest of Kylee Marie Adams, 24, of Pocatello.

Adams has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and a felony weapons enhancement for using a weapon, in this case a knife, during the commission of a felony crime, court records show.

Pocatello police were dispatched to a North Hayes Avenue home shortly after midnight on Christmas Day for the report of a double stabbing, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the home, officers observed a woman standing in the kitchen with a towel pressed against her neck that was completely saturated in blood and a man restraining a woman, later identified as Adams, in the back room by lying on top of her, police said.

The officers were able to place Adams in handcuffs and detain her while they interviewed the man and woman inside the home, police said.

Officers located a pocket knife with a three-inch blade in the bathroom near the back bedroom and were informed by the injured woman that her boyfriend had taken the knife from Adams and she had hid it in the bathroom until police arrived, according to the report.

The woman told police that Adams was experiencing a psychiatric episode and had proceeded to stab her in the neck while she was sleeping, according to the report. The woman told police that Adams had also stabbed her boyfriend “a bunch of times,” police said.

Both the injured man and woman were transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance for treatment of their injuries, and Adams was transported to the hospital in the back of a patrol car for a cut on her hand, police said.

The woman was stabbed a total of three times—twice on the right side of her head above and below the ear and once on the right bicep, police said. The man was cut on the chin and stabbed four times—once on his right elbow, once in the abdominal area and twice in his chest area, police added.

The woman told police she and her boyfriend were asleep when Adams allegedly attacked them and that she has no idea what could have provoked the attack other than the possibility that Adams was under the influence of narcotics, according to the report.

Police also interviewed Adams about the incident. Adams told police that the woman and her boyfriend “trapped her in the house by deadlocking the door,” according to the report.

Adams told police she believed the woman and her boyfriend were going to kill her, saying, “I knew they were going to (expletive) kill me so it’s either kill or be killed,” the report states.

Adams would later admit to stabbing both the woman and her boyfriend, police said.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

She appeared in front of 6th District Judge Bryan K. Murray for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 27, during which her bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the two victims.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Adams to elevate her case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10.

If convicted of both aggravated battery charges, she faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against her by up to 15 years.

The stabbing in Bannock County occurred on Dec. 26 on Portneuf Road and resulted in Ryder Slade Menta, 29, of Fort Hall, being charged with one count of felony aggravated battery, police and court records show.

Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center shortly before 11 p.m on Dec. 26 because of a report of a man who had been stabbed numerous times.

Upon arrival, police came into contact with a man, later identified as Menta, who had transported the stabbing victim to the hospital. Menta also had a cut on his hand, police said.

Menta told the officers that he and the victim visited the hot pools in Lava Hot Springs and came into contact with five white men who were upset they were allowed to enter the hot pools for free with their tribal ID cards, according to the police report.

Menta said the victim and the other men began arguing but he didn’t know what they were saying because “he kept to himself,” police said.

Both the victim and Menta left the hot pools and got into a heated verbal argument about a girl that both of them had dated, Menta told police. The argument ended when both men got inside of their car, the report states.

While the men were sitting in the car smoking, Menta said a man ran up to the car and struck the victim three times and that when he reached over to stop it his hand apparently got cut, police said. Menta was unable to provide a description of the man, other than he was about 6 feet tall, police said.

Menta said he then put the car in reverse and sped away, said police, adding that down the road he realized the victim had been stabbed and that the victim started acting weird because of blood loss.

Menta had two outstanding warrants so he was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Officers twice attempted to interview Menta at the Bannock County Jail to see if any new information could be gleaned but Menta’s story did not change, police said.

Before the second interview at the jail, officers had conducted a search of the vehicle Menta and the victim were sitting in during the alleged attack. Officers noted there was blood all over the car, that the dirt on the passenger side near the window was undisturbed and a box cutter was located on the front floorboard, police said. Officers did not find any swimming trunks or towels in the vehicle to indicate they had visited the hot pools, police said.

Officers during the second interview told Menta that the victim had been stabbed a dozen times, with one of the stab wounds striking the victim’s carotid artery. Menta did not change his story, however, police said.

On Dec. 28, the victim had his breathing tube removed and was able to speak with deputies. During the interview, he told deputies that Menta was the person who stabbed him.

Officers responded back to the Bannock County Jail where Menta again denied stabbing the victim. He was subsequently charged with felony aggravated battery.

Menta appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven A. Thomsen for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 29, during which his bond was set at $75,000.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 11.

If convicted of the aggravated battery charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. He also faces an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.

The first of two incidents still being investigated was an alleged shooting that occurred on Dennis Circle in Bonneville County on Dec. 22.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home around 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 for the report of a disturbance where a man was shot, according to a Bonneville County news release.

The man who contacted dispatch said a male relative attacked him and that he fired a handgun in self defense, striking the relative in the leg, deputies said.

Deputies arrived and made contact with both the man who fired the gun and the man who was shot, providing first aid until Idaho Falls Fire personnel arrived on scene.

The man who was shot was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The man who was attacked and fired the gun and his wife were the only other occupants of the residence and are cooperating with deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

None of the names involved in the incident have been released and nobody has yet to be charged with any crimes as deputies continued to investigate the incident.

The second incident still under investigation was a reported stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station located at 985 S. Broadway St. in Blackfoot around 1:25 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department.

On scene, responding police officers located a man with severe injuries and provided aid until he was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot via ground ambulance and later transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, police said.

Investigators from the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division responded to the scene to investigate the stabbing.

Within hours, investigators identified all parties involved in the altercation at the Short Stop gas station and have conducted multiple interviews and obtained evidence and video surveillance during the investigation, police said.

“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Blackfoot police said in the news release. “Therefore, the names of those involved in this incident are being withheld to protect the investigation’s integrity. The individuals involved in this altercation are known to each other, and it appears to be an isolated incident.”

As of New Year’s Day, the man who was stabbed was listed in critical condition.

“Currently, no arrest has been made in this case because it involves unique circumstances surrounding an aggressor and self-defense issue that needs to be evaluated by the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office upon completion of the investigation,” Blackfoot police said in its news release. “The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division is still vigorously investigating this case and has been in close contact with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.”