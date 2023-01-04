Effective: 2023-01-07 04:54:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO