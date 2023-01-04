Effective: 2023-01-07 04:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis PATCHY OF DENSE FOG Areas of fog, some dense, will occur this morning with the visibility of a half mile or less. Temperatures were below freezing and some icy stretches on area roads will result as well. If you`re driving this morning, slow down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time. Expect some slick roads as well, especially bridges and overpasses.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO