Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 04:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis PATCHY OF DENSE FOG Areas of fog, some dense, will occur this morning with the visibility of a half mile or less. Temperatures were below freezing and some icy stretches on area roads will result as well. If you`re driving this morning, slow down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time. Expect some slick roads as well, especially bridges and overpasses.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 04:54:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
