SBLive Nebraska Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 3)

Only one undefeated team remains in Class A after the Metro Tournament became a showcase for a surging Creighton Prep squad. The Junior Jays have the chance to eliminate all three in a row if they can upset Bellevue West and take the tournament crown. Elsewhere, Lincoln High claimed its first HAC title in eight seasons and also cracks the top five.

Feature photo: Lincoln High players, coaches and team managers come together for a photo after winning the HAC Tournament on Saturday over Southeast - the first conference title for the Links in eight years. (Photo by @LPSAthletic Twitter)

1. Bellevue West (10-0)

Last Week: Won 87-37 vs. Bellevue East, Won 98-61 vs. Elkhorn South, Won 79-52 vs. Westside

Bell West is the last remaining unbeaten team in Class A and is starting to separate itself as the clear favorite for a state title. A 37-point win over No. 11 Elkhorn South followed by a 27-point thrashing of No. 5 Westside sends the Thunderbirds to Tuesday’s Metro Conference Tournament title game. Bellevue West shot 54% and made 10 three-pointers against Westside.

This Week: vs. 4 Creighton Prep (Monday), at Council Bluffs Lincoln (Thursday), vs. 24 Bryan (Friday)

2. Gretna (7-1)

Last Week: Won 74-43 vs. Westview, Lost 62-61 vs. Creighton Prep

A 21-5 second quarter allowed Gretna to pull away from Westview following a slow start in the first round of the Metro Tournament. Prep knocked Gretna from the list of undefeated teams the next night with a late 10-2 run. The Dragons had a layup blocked and missed a deep three at the buzzer to win.

This Week: at 11 Elkhorn South (Thursday), vs. 9 Omaha Central (Saturday)

3. Millard North (8-1)

Last Week: Won 73-56 vs. Papillion-La Vista, Won 59-47 vs. Bryan, Lost 69-66 vs. Creighton Prep

Derek Rollins had 24 and Elijah Gaeth 18 points in the win over Papio. The next night, Millard North overcame a 36% shooting night to hold off a pesky Bryan team. The Mustangs trailed during most of the Metro Tournament loss to Prep, took a 66-65 lead with under two minutes remaining but gave the ball away on an offensive foul, turned it over a second time and missed a shot at the buzzer.

This Week: vs. Omaha Northwest (Friday), vs. 6 Westside (Saturday)

4. Creighton Prep (6-3)

Last Week: Won 54-46 vs. Millard South, Won 62-61 vs. Gretna, Won 69-66 vs. Millard North

The Junior Jays stumbled into the break 3-3 after a 62-60 loss to Lincoln East. All Prep has done since then is knock off two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in Class A. Tuesday gives the Junior Jays to make it three undefeated wins in three games when they face top-rated Bellevue East. Prep forced two late turnovers against Millard North and went on a late 10-2 run in the win over Greta.

This Week: vs. 1 Bellevue West (Tuesday), at 13 Papio South (Thursday), at Westview (Friday)

5. Lincoln High (8-1)

Last Week: Won 68-54 vs. Kearney, Won 59-56 vs. Southwest, Won 58-55 vs. Southeast

The Links won nine total games combined in the past three years. They’re already one away from matching that figure after winning their first HAC tournament title in eight years. Lincoln High avenged its only loss of the year when it started tournament play with a win over Kearney. Of the eight wins, five are against teams on this list.

This Week: at 15 North Star (Thursday) vs. 12 Southwest (Saturday)

6. Omaha Westside (7-2)

Last Week: Won 77-47 vs. Burke, Won 49-42 vs. Papio South, Lost 79-52 vs. Bellevue West

Caleb Benning had 20 then Kevin Stubblefield put up 22 in the victories but Bellevue West limited Westside to one-and-done shooting in the Metro Semifinals and gave the Warriors their second loss of the season. The T-Birds had 17 more rebounds and pulled away with a 22-4 second quarter.

This Week: vs. Bellevue East (Friday), at 3 Millard North (Saturday)

7. Lincoln East (6-2)

Last Week: Lost 54-52 vs. Pius X, Won 58-55 vs. Northeast

The Spartans settled for 26 three-pointers against Pius then lost in the final seconds when the Thunderbolts banked in a three and stunned the top seed for the HAC Tournament. East also earned just three free throws in the loss. Carter Tempelmeyer refused to let his team lose in the consolation round against Northeast and poured in 28 points while hitting five threes.

This Week: vs. Fremont (Saturday)

8. Lincoln Southeast (5-4)

Last Week: Won 60-59 vs. Northeast, Won 61-54 vs. Pius X, Lost 58-55 vs. Lincoln High

A season-opening win over Westside made Southeast a team to watch early before losses to East, Millard North and Gretna stole some of that shine. But if the Knights had lost some of their luster, they regained a measure during a run to the HAC title game.

This Week: at 12 Southwest (Friday), vs. 10 Northeast (Saturday)

9. Omaha Central (7-2)

Last Week: Lost 60-57 (OT) vs. Omaha Bryan, Won 64-53 vs. Papillion-La Vista

The defeat to Bryan was the surprise of the Metro Tournament. Central won all of the significant statistical categories but could never put Bryan away and paid for it on a late three-pointer in the extra period. The Eagles bounced back the next night over Papio by sharing the ball better, totaling 19 assists and shooting 52% as a group.

This Week: at Omaha South (Friday), at 2 Gretna (Saturday)

10. Lincoln Northeast (5-4)

Last Week: Won 63-27 vs. Grand Island, Lost 60-59 (2OT) vs. Southeast, Lost 58-55 vs. East

Northeast dominated Grand Island defensively, allowing just 12 first-half points to open the HAC Tournament. The Rockets led by three with 37 seconds remaining in the first overtime against Southeast but were forced to a second extra period. A missed shot at the buzzer denied a semifinal win. Northeast took a nine-point first-quarter lead on East the next night after East had been stunned by Pius. But Carter Tempelmeyer brought his team around with 28 points and handed Northeast a second straight loss.

This Week: at Grand Island (Friday), at 8 Southeast (Saturday)

11. Elkhorn South (6-2)

Last Week: Won 61-59 vs. Millard West, Lost 98-61 vs. Bellevue West

Elkhorn South gave up a 26-2 run to Millard West and found itself down nine with just under six minutes remaining in the game but then scored 15 in a row. There was another run the next day in the loss to Bell West, but one from which Elkhorn South couldn’t recover. The Storm were down 23-7 after the first quarter.

This Week: vs. 2 Gretna (Thursday), at Benson (Friday)

12. Lincoln Southwest (5-3)

Last Week: Won 62-53 vs. North Star, Lost 59-56 vs. Lincoln High, Lost 52-44 vs. Pius

Southwest had won four straight and was looking for its first trip to the HAC semifinals since 2010 when Lincoln High ended those hopes. Pius then added insult to injury with another defeat in the consolation round. A tough week awaits for a group that needs to get back on track before it finds itself fighting to stay above .500.

This Week: vs. 8 Southeast (Friday), at 5 Lincoln High (Saturday)

13. Papillion-La Vista South (5-3)

Last Week: Won 66-50 vs. Omaha North, Lost 49-42 vs. Westside

Papio South went into the break smarting from a 24-point loss to No. 2 Gretna then returned to the court with 21 points in the first quarter of the win over North. Bryson Bahl had 25 and Reece Kircher scored 20 in that win. Westside held Papio South to just 14 points in the first quarter the next day.

This Week: vs. 4 Creighton Prep (Thursday), vs. 25 Millard West (Friday)

14. Skutt Catholic (6-0)

Last Week: Won 66-38 vs. Crete, Won 74-48 vs. Maryville

The SkyHawks are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in Class B. With an average margin of victory of over 21 points, Skutt has shown no signs of slowing down. The SkyHawks won their first two games by nine and then 10 but have since had margins of 30, 22, 28 and 26.

This Week: vs. Sioux City West (Tuesday), vs. Roncalli Catholic (Friday), at Bellevue East (Saturday)

15. Lincoln North Star (5-3)

Last Week: Won 90-50 vs. Norfolk, Lost 62-53 vs. Southwest, Won 65-50 vs. Kearney

Prior to the HAC Tournament, North Star’s two losses were to the No. 1 and No. 3 teams on the list. Southwest then forced North Star to settle for 30 three-point attempts and held the Navigators to 33% shooting in the HAC quarterfinals. North Star has a shot at a surging Lincoln High team on Thursday.

This Week: vs. 5 Lincoln High (Thursday), vs. Omaha Westview (Saturday)

16. Kearney (7-3)

Last Week: Won 87-51 vs. Fremont, Lost 68-54 vs. Lincoln High, Lost 65-50 vs. North Star

Kearney was on a seven-game winning streak when Lincoln High dealt the Bearcats some payback. The Links jumped out to a 17-3 lead and never trailed. Kearney shot just 38% and was a dismal 6 for 25 from long range. It was an eerily similar performance the next day when the Bearcats again shot 38% overall and went 6 for 25 from long range.

This Week: Tuesday vs. North Platte, Thursday vs. Grand Island

17. Platteview (7-0)

Last Week: Won 81-47 vs. Elkhorn, Won 69-53 vs. Beatrice

The Trojans are the other undefeated team left in Class B beside Skutt. Platteview doesn’t have the same kind of blowout average margin of victory but has faced a tougher group of opponents thus far. A close two-point win over Beatrice on Dec. 13 became a 16-point win on Dec. 30 when the defense limited the Orangemen to just 18 first-half points. Platteview faces a grinder of a schedule in the next six games.

This Week: vs. Plattsmouth (Monday), vs. Roncalli Catholic (Tuesday), vs. Bennington (Friday)

18. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0)

Last Week: Won 80-32 vs. Plattsmouth, Won 59-33 vs. Archbishop Bergan

AG is one of three perfect teams in Class C-1. The Bluejays went into the break with a big win over previously undefeated Wahoo then came back from break and showed no signs of a letdown. Ashland-Greenwood scored 25 in the first quarter against Plattsmouth then held Bergan to single digits in the first and third quarters.

This Week: at Auburn (Monday), vs. Fort Calhoun (Saturday)

19. Ogallala (10-0)

Last Week: Won 76-57 vs. Ralston, W 69-33 vs. Louisville

Ogallala leads Nebraska with wins and has yet to be held under 60 points or played to within single digits. A 15-3 third quarter put Ralston away on Dec. 29. It was a similar story the next day in an 18-5 third quarter that turned an eight-point game into a 21-point lead. The Indians are winning games by an average of 36 points.

This Week: at Bridgeport (Tuesday), vs. Cozad (Friday)

20. Lincoln Pius X (5-4)

Last Week: Won 83-55 vs. Columbus, Won 54-42 vs. East, Lost 61-54 vs. Southeast, Won 52-44 vs. Southwest

The Thunderbolts weren’t exactly reeling, but going into the break 2-3 put Pius in the play-in games of the HAC Tournament. Making the best of a tough situation, Pius blasted Columbus then banked in a three-pointer to upset East, the top seed on the HAC bracket. Southeast’s top two players scored a combined 37 points and had 16 of the Knights’ 20 in the fourth quarter to help hold off the Thunderbolts. Pius jumped out to a nine-point lead on Southwest and never looked back.

This Week: vs. North Platte (Friday), at Columbus (Saturday)

21. Wahoo (7-1)

Last Week: Won 59-44 vs. Seward, Won 77-52 vs. Elkhorn North, Won 78-33 vs. Yutan

The Warriors no doubt spent the moratorium champing at the bit to get back on the hardwood following a loss to Ashland-Greenwood. Wahoo came back with three straight wins – shooting 51% against Seward, dropping 23 in the first quarter of the win over Elkhorn North then hit 10 three-pointers and had 21 assists against Yutan.

This Week: at Lincoln Lutheran (Tuesday)

22. York (6-1)

Last Week: Won 44-34 vs. St. Cecilia, Won 58-50 vs. Amherst

The Dukes have bounced back nicely since suffering a two-point loss to Aurora on Dec. 16. Two wins in a holiday tournament made it three in a row since that defeat and included 20-point games for Ryan Seevers and Barrett Olson. Three players are averaging double-figures, the team is shooting 51% and has yet to allow 60 or more points.

This Week: at Schuyler (Tuesday), at GI Northwest (Saturday)

23. Omaha North (4-5)

Last Week: Lost 66-50 vs. Papio-South, Won 59-47 vs. Burke

North played Papio South to within three points on Dec. 9 but then gave up 21 points in the first quarter of the rematch. The Vikings were also just 2 of 14 from deep in that one and 8 for 15 from the line. The loss set up another rematch, but this time Burke came through with a different result in the 12-point win over Burke. The Vikings earned 29 trips to the free throw line in the win and cleaned up on the 26 turnovers they gave away in the first meeting.

This Week: vs. Burke (Friday)

24. Omaha Bryan (4-4)

Last Week: Won 60-57 (OT) vs. Omaha Central, Lost 59-47 vs. Millard North

Bryan seized the spotlight for the first round of the Metro Tournament when Mat Tut hit an overtime three-pointer to beat Central. It was only a brief run in the tournament due to a loss to Millard North the next night, but for a program in the midst of four straight losing seasons, perhaps it's a moment that can make this year different.

This Week: at 1 Bellevue West (Friday), vs. Millard South (Saturday)

25. Millard West (3-6)

Last Week: Lost 61-59 vs. Elkhorn South, Won 65-40 vs. Bellevue East

Millard West led by nine with under six minutes remaining but then gave up 15 in a row. The Wildcats also had a 26-2 run at one point but couldn’t finish off what would have been the best win of the season. Millard West bounced back vs. Bellevue East by allowing just eight points to the Chieftans in the first and third quarters.

This Week: at 13 Papio-South (Friday)

Next 5: Crete (8-1), Roncalli Catholic (5-2), North Platte (4-4), Beatrice (4-3), Pierce 7-0