wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Ho-Chunk Nation Police searching for missing woman
The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman.
wiproud.com
Men accused of murder in La Crosse released
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges against two men accused of killing a La Crosse man last year are being dismissed. 36-year-old Karvel Freeman and 26-year-old Nelson Brown were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox. Yesterday, prosecuting attorneys filed a...
thecountyline.net
Sponsorship and memorial donations sought for Norwalk’s flower baskets
One of the highlights of driving through Norwalk in the summer are the flower baskets hanging from the light poles and in the planters lining the street. These indicators of summer have been sponsored by the Rails to Trails Committee for about 20 years. In an effort to continue to enhance Main Street, sponsorships and memorial donations are being sought.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WSAW
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
thecountyline.net
Ridgeville crash results in fatality
One person was killed and two were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 71 and County Highway T in the town of Ridgeville, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County 911 Communications Center was notified of the crash at 6 p.m.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WSAW
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have found the body of the missing man last seen in the Wisconsin Dells on New Year’s Eve. In an update Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department announced they have identified the body of 37-year-old Matthew Haas. He was found deceased in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Viroqua on Monday evening. The Viroqua Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Hillcrest Street on the east side of Viroqua Monday. According to Chad Buros, Viroqua...
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
thecountyline.net
Canadian firm GLF purchases Southwest Sanitation
We have grown accustomed to larger companies buying up smaller ones, but the recent acquisition of Southwest Sanitation by GLF may result in some consequences for the residents of Ontario and, in fact, all of Vernon County. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
wizmnews.com
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
Missing man’s body discovered in Wisconsin River
The body of a man reported missing on New Year’s Day was pulled from the Wisconsin River Tuesday, authorities said. Matthew Haas, 37, disappeared on New Year’s Eve in the Wisconsin Dells area. His friends and family sounded the alarm when he failed to return to his hotel room and police this week asked for the public’s help locating the man.
The cost of emergency shelter: City of La Crosse spent $30,000 during winter emergency
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings during severe winter weather for unsheltered people. The Southside Neighborhood Center provided shelter for four and a half days at the city's expense.
nbc15.com
9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
