Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
Seattle man arrested after allegedly running over suspected thief with ATV several times
A Seattle man was arrested Friday after allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle several times over a burglary suspect in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a 28-year-old man received a security notification about his trailer, which was parked...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week. According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
KIRO 7 Seattle
4 guns recovered after Seattle police tail men in stolen car from Central District to Tukwila
Seattle police arrested four men and recovered four guns after tailing the men in a stolen car from Seattle’s Central District to Tukwila on Tuesday night. According to police, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they saw the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers tried stopping the car but the driver sped away.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Parkland partygoers wrestle gun away from neighbor who returned home to get another
PARKLAND, Wash. — Deputies said partygoers wrestled a gun away from a suspect who lived across the street from a Parkland home after he fired a shot at a man. The suspect then went home and grabbed another gun before deputies arrived, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
KOMO News
Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
Seattle woman receives 60 months of community custody for 1997 killing of newborn son
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman was sentenced Friday to five years of community custody after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last year for leaving her newborn son in a trash can at a Lake City gas station in 1997, where he was found dead. Christine Warren, 52, was arrested...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car
Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Blood trail leads Seattle police to shooting victim
SEATTLE — A trail of blood led Seattle police officers to a man who had been shot in the leg in the Miller Park neighborhood. At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of gunshots in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. When officers...
KOMO News
Man faces murder charge in connection to homicide South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing a woman in South Lake Union Monday night is now facing a murder charge. is expected to make a first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. The man did not appear in court Wednesday, but a judge found probable cause to charge him with murder in the first degree.
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
KOMO News
Man taken into custody after stabbing ex-partner multiple times in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — A woman in Snohomish County was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a 45-year-old ex-partner who barricaded himself in her apartment for nearly five hours Wednesday. Sheriff deputies in Snohomish County responded to an assault with...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
KOMO News
Driver charged with killing cyclist and fleeing scene near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with fatally striking a cyclist and then fleeing the scene last summer. Mohamed Yusuf, 20, faces charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for the July 15 crash that killed 63-year-old Robert ‘Robb’ Mason near the West Seattle Bridge.
KOMO News
Hit-and-run driver of stolen vehicle arrested after crashing into patrol car
TUMWATER, Wash. — A person who allegedly crashed into a police car was arrested Thursday for eluding, hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO). Chehalis and Tribal police said "there was prior probable cause for eluding and...
Comments / 0