WBBJ
Monthly flea market returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
WBBJ
Local pastors gather to pray for local senior living facility
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors come together for the first prayer circle of the year. Pastor Clarence Currie and several local pastors met Thursday morning to pray for the residents and staff at Laurelwood Health Care in Jackson. The group also celebrated four years of meeting in different areas...
wtva.com
Corinth emu makes a new friend
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
WBBJ
Health dept. welcomes Ginger Rowsey as new PIO
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is welcoming a new member to their team. Veteran journalist and public relations professional Ginger Rowsey has been hired as the new Public Information Officer, replacing Mallory Cooke. Cooke left the department in November to join the external communications team...
wnbjtv.com
High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on January 5, 2022
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 25, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 1, 2019, in Book No. 443, at Page 485, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Chester County, Tennessee, executed by Kathy Redmon and Jeff Redmon, conveying certain property therein described to Grant & Sain PLLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Brighton Bank ISAOA/ATIMA, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by New Rez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/05/23 – 1/06/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/05/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old
JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation. The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove. Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting,...
WBBJ
Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County
MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
WBBJ
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Two found dead in apparent murder/suicide
Milan Police found two people dead Thursday morning on Forest Street about 8:30 a.m. in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. Chief Bobby Sellers said the department received a call from a concerned family member at 8:18 a.m. When officers arrived for a welfare check, the front door was ajar and they found the victims deceased in an upstairs bedroom.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Man For Attempted Auto Burglary
The Corinth Police Department arrested a man for Attempted Auto Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools. On December 29, a male suspect made his way on foot burglarizing vehicles on Hickory Road, Roundelay Drive, and other nearby streets. The suspect was checking for unlocked vehicles. Video footage was obtained from...
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson County Justice Complex
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice Complex, according to authorities. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed Manuel Shannon Overman had died, Sunday, January 1st and the TBI has been called in to investigate. Due to the TBI investigation, he was unable to release any additional information.
