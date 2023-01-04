ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue to close this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is starting the new year with road closures. State Route 520 will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the eastside. The closure includes the SR 520 floating bridge across lake Washington. All lanes...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm

REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic

SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Climate Pledge Arena offers free public transit for ticketed events

SEATTLE — Fans can now ride public transit for free to and from games and events at Climate Pledge Arena. According to the arena — home to the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and many big-name concerts — publicly-ticketed events will come with free public transit that applies to six different forms of transit: King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit buses, Link light rail, the Seattle Streetcar and the Monorail.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed

The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

More coyote sightings reported in Montlake

SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood are keeping a close eye on their pets after several coyotes were captured on camera roaming the area. Over the last few months, KOMO News has told you about coyotes in West Seattle and Magnolia. Now neighbors in Montlake worry at...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges

SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bloomingdale's to open smaller-format store in Seattle

SEATTLE — Bloomingdale's is coming to Seattle. The luxury department store chain announced it will open a "smaller format store" — "Bloomie's" — in the University Village shopping center sometime in 2023. According to Bloomingdale's, the smaller-concept store provides a "casual, contemporary and highly curated experience" with...
SEATTLE, WA

