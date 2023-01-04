Read full article on original website
KOMO News
SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue to close this weekend
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is starting the new year with road closures. State Route 520 will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the eastside. The closure includes the SR 520 floating bridge across lake Washington. All lanes...
KOMO News
Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm
REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
KOMO News
Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic
SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
KOMO News
Window to near century-old Chinatown International District murals vandalized
SEATTLE, Wash. — Behind a smashed window on a stretch of the Chinatown International District is a story dating back to the 1930s. “You're seeing 13 people dressed in tuxedos, top hats, furs, and elaborate dresses, descending the stairs to listen to jazz music,” said Tanya Woo. "This...
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
KOMO News
King County homelessness authority feels ‘urgency’ to address Capitol Hill encampments
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) said Friday it feels the urgency of the Capitol Hill community to address growing encampments along Howell Street. KOMO reported earlier this week that a Capitol Hill church was dealing with safety concerns associated with a growing encampment at its gates. Penny Peppes,...
KOMO News
Climate Pledge Arena offers free public transit for ticketed events
SEATTLE — Fans can now ride public transit for free to and from games and events at Climate Pledge Arena. According to the arena — home to the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and many big-name concerts — publicly-ticketed events will come with free public transit that applies to six different forms of transit: King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit buses, Link light rail, the Seattle Streetcar and the Monorail.
KOMO News
Popular Tacoma cupcake shop closing due to inflation, other challenges
TACOMA, Wash. — A small business in the heart of downtown Tacoma that survived many struggles through the height of the pandemic is preparing to close. The owner of the popular “Hello, Cupcake” said the cost of ingredients and operations were too much to survive. Following the...
KOMO News
Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed
The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
KOMO News
More coyote sightings reported in Montlake
SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood are keeping a close eye on their pets after several coyotes were captured on camera roaming the area. Over the last few months, KOMO News has told you about coyotes in West Seattle and Magnolia. Now neighbors in Montlake worry at...
KOMO News
Planned opioid treatment center in Lynnwood raises concern from some residents
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A group of Lynnwood residents packed a city council meeting Tuesday night to share their thoughts and concerns over the potential site location for an opioid treatment facility. The proposed site is near a Boys & Girls Club and next to a little league field. Safe...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges
SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
KOMO News
Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
KOMO News
Driver charged with killing cyclist and fleeing scene near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with fatally striking a cyclist and then fleeing the scene last summer. Mohamed Yusuf, 20, faces charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for the July 15 crash that killed 63-year-old Robert ‘Robb’ Mason near the West Seattle Bridge.
KOMO News
Man faces murder charge in connection to homicide South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing a woman in South Lake Union Monday night is now facing a murder charge. is expected to make a first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. The man did not appear in court Wednesday, but a judge found probable cause to charge him with murder in the first degree.
KOMO News
Teens rob man in Ballard, lead police on chase to Federal Way in stolen cars
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. Around noon, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 6500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest, near...
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
KOMO News
Sylvia, Port Townsend's giant Pacific octopus, to return to the Salish Sea
Sylvia the giant Pacific octopus, who has spent the last few years at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center Aquarium (PTMSC), will be released soon as he has reached maturity. Sylvia was collected in the PTMSC's light trap at Port Worden pier in June 2020. PTMSC staff said at that...
KOMO News
Bloomingdale's to open smaller-format store in Seattle
SEATTLE — Bloomingdale's is coming to Seattle. The luxury department store chain announced it will open a "smaller format store" — "Bloomie's" — in the University Village shopping center sometime in 2023. According to Bloomingdale's, the smaller-concept store provides a "casual, contemporary and highly curated experience" with...
