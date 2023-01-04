Read full article on original website
Lady Moose win one for Melgoza
SANFORD – In the first game since the passing of Erik Melgoza, the Alamosa High School girls basketball team was on a mission. That was to win this game for its fallen coach. The Lady Mean Moose were successful in their mission as they defeated Sanford, the eighth-ranked team...
AHS coach, administrator Melgoza passes away
ALAMOSA — Erik Melgoza, the activities director, athletics director and head girls basketball coach at Alamosa High School, died Wednesday following complications from a fall at his home on New Year’s Day. “It is with a heavy heart that I let you know that Alamosa High School Athletic...
Alamosa High School Athletic Director Erik Melgoza died Wednesday after he was injured during a fall, the Alamosa School District announced.
Registration open for the 41st Southern Rocky Mountain Ag Conference and Trade Show
MONTE VISTA — Learning never stops for modern-day agriculture producers. And the challenges and learning curve for farmers and ranchers keeps getting steeper. The Southern Rocky Mountain Agriculture Conference and Trade Show is unique among farm shows because it is a major educational event — with a trade show attached.
Sanford home wins lighting contest
The home of Paul Faucette in the Sanford area captured the 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest sponsored by San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) and the Valley Courier. Of the 322 votes cast, the Faucette entry drew 81.
APD co-responder program already shows signs of success
ALAMOSA — Before Alamosa resident and mental health counsellor Tim Dellett was hired as the Alamosa Police Department’s (APD) first co-responder, APD dispatch and officers responded — sometimes multiple times a day — to non-emergency calls from a local man in need of assistance. The frequent communication between the man and APD was going on for months.
Valley-Wide Health Systems and Southeast Health Group merge
ALAMOSA — The Board of Directors of both Valley-Wide Health Systems and Southeast Health Group (SHG) voted on Dec. 15 to merge the two entities in order to better serve clients. In a combined statement from Dr. Jania Arnoldi, President/Chief Executive Officer of Valley-Wide, and Dr. JC Carrica, Chief...
SLVH welcomes its first baby of 2023
Tristan Lujan was the first baby born in 2023 at the SLV Health Regional Medical Center in Alamosa. Tristan was born at 2:49 a.m. on Jan. 3 to parents Lea Gallegos and Jared Lujan, weighing in at 8 pounds and 20 inches long. The SLVH Labor and Delivery nurse leadership team bought them a gift basket worth over $200 and hand-made onesies to celebrate the occasion.
