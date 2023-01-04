ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa Valley Courier

Lady Moose win one for Melgoza

SANFORD – In the first game since the passing of Erik Melgoza, the Alamosa High School girls basketball team was on a mission. That was to win this game for its fallen coach. The Lady Mean Moose were successful in their mission as they defeated Sanford, the eighth-ranked team...
Alamosa Valley Courier

AHS coach, administrator Melgoza passes away

ALAMOSA — Erik Melgoza, the activities director, athletics director and head girls basketball coach at Alamosa High School, died Wednesday following complications from a fall at his home on New Year’s Day. “It is with a heavy heart that I let you know that Alamosa High School Athletic...
Alamosa Valley Courier

Sanford home wins lighting contest

The home of Paul Faucette in the Sanford area captured the 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest sponsored by San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) and the Valley Courier. Of the 322 votes cast, the Faucette entry drew 81.
Alamosa Valley Courier

APD co-responder program already shows signs of success

ALAMOSA — Before Alamosa resident and mental health counsellor Tim Dellett was hired as the Alamosa Police Department’s (APD) first co-responder, APD dispatch and officers responded — sometimes multiple times a day — to non-emergency calls from a local man in need of assistance. The frequent communication between the man and APD was going on for months.
Alamosa Valley Courier

Valley-Wide Health Systems and Southeast Health Group merge

ALAMOSA — The Board of Directors of both Valley-Wide Health Systems and Southeast Health Group (SHG) voted on Dec. 15 to merge the two entities in order to better serve clients. In a combined statement from Dr. Jania Arnoldi, President/Chief Executive Officer of Valley-Wide, and Dr. JC Carrica, Chief...
Alamosa Valley Courier

SLVH welcomes its first baby of 2023

Tristan Lujan was the first baby born in 2023 at the SLV Health Regional Medical Center in Alamosa. Tristan was born at 2:49 a.m. on Jan. 3 to parents Lea Gallegos and Jared Lujan, weighing in at 8 pounds and 20 inches long. The SLVH Labor and Delivery nurse leadership team bought them a gift basket worth over $200 and hand-made onesies to celebrate the occasion.
