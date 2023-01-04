Read full article on original website
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos
The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
Pennsylvania House elects Democrat as speaker, who in turn changes to independent
(The Center Square) – After delays, motions to adjourn, and much uncertainty, the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives chose Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County as Speaker of the House. Rozzi won 115 votes against Republican Carl Metzger of Somerset County, who received 85 votes. In his acceptance speech, Rozzi dropped another bombshell: He would become an independent, not caucusing with Democrats or Republicans as speaker. ...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
kentuckylantern.com
McConnell honored by Kentucky Senate after becoming the U.S. Senate’s longest-serving party leader
FRANKFORT — Kentucky lawmakers heaped praise Tuesday on Kentuckian Mitch McConnell as he became the U.S. Senate’s longest-serving party leader ever. Minority Leader McConnell, 80, whose family moved to Louisville in 1956, was first elected to represent Kentucky in the U.S. Senate in 1984. Senate President Robert Stivers,...
John Fetterman hasn't given a single interview since election, amid questions about fitness
Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Penn., has not given a single interview since his win in the 2022 midterm elections as questions swirl about his fitness for office.
msn.com
Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump
The longtime partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza and Brian Sicknick were together for 11 years. The pair shared a home...
Former West Virginia legislator charged in Capitol riot announces bid for Congress
A former West Virginia legislator who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot announced on Friday, which marks the two-year anniversary of the riot, that he would be running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, pleaded guilty last March to one charge of…
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress
COVINGTON, Ky., Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come.
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals cancer diagnosis
Third-term Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who is up for reelection in 2024, announced Thursday that has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he said came as “a shock.” Casey, who was in Washington Tuesday to welcome newly elected Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to the Capitol, said he expects to undergo surgery soon. “Last month, I…
New year, new legislators. How to contact Centre County’s state, federal lawmakers
There are some new faces among local lawmakers. Here’s how you can reach them.
Kamala Harris swears in Democrat John Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senator
Vice President Kamala Harris swore in the 6-foot-8-inch John Fetterman Tuesday as the newest U.S. senator from Pennsylvania.
Senator Casey announces cancer diagnosis
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Cases said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the […]
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos,” even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.
Progressive groups to gather outside Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens, second in a week
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., walks in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, D.C. Santos has yet to be sworn in office due to political turmoil surrounding the election of a House speaker. [ more › ]
Slate Belt township passes on buying river island, but hopes to preserve it remain
Thirty-five acres of land sit in the middle of the Delaware River in Lower Mount Bethel Township. One plan to preserve the island isn’t moving forward, but there are hopes another plan will materialize. The Lower Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors last week voted to pass on a...
