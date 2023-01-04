Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
411mania.com
Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon planned on making a comeback to WWE and return to the company. The Wall Street Journal published a new article today on how McMahon is plotting a WWE return, and his comeback also involves him pursuing a sale of the company. As has been previously noted, McMahon is still the majority owner of WWE.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
nodq.com
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
wrestletalk.com
2 WWE Board Members Quit, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Comment On Vince McMahon Return
STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie...
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Reveals Her Mystery Partner For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
After weeks of speculation, we now know who will team with Saraya on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite!. Ever since she announced that she’d be returning to the ring with a mystery partner to take on the team of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, speculation has abounded about who the mystery person might be.
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Has Been Reaching Out To Current AEW Star
When John Cena first introduced the world to the Dr. of Thuganomics he would often take aim at his opponents and destroy them verbally by rapping. Max Caster of The Acclaimed has received a lot attention for his rap skills as of late and he’s destroyed a number of people with his verbal jabs.
