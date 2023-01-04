Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Why Billie Eilish Grew Up With "Anger" Towards Her Body
Watch: Why Billie Eilish Grew Up With "Anger" Towards Her Body. For far too long, Billie Eilish viewed her body as the bad guy. Before picking up seven Grammy awards and selling out concert venues around the world, the 21-year-old singer says she struggled with loving everything about herself. "Going...
Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Osbourne Confirms His Birth
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Says She's "Not Ready" To Share Baby With the World. Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear. One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy.
msn.com
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
Allison Holker Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to "Superman" Stephen "tWitch" Boss After Family Service
Watch: Allison Holker Honors Her "Superman" Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. Allison Holker is honoring late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss more than two weeks after his death. The former Dancing With the Stars pro share an emotional tribute dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ on Jan. 6, writing on Instagram, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!"
Jessie J Is Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage
Watch: Jessie J Opens Up About Grief 9 Months After Miscarriage. There's no tag on this priceless news: Jessie J is pregnant. On Jan. 6, she singer shared a video montage showing a positive pregnancy test, a sonogram and images of her growing baby bump. As she captioned the Instagram, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…"
Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Describes Growing Up With Famous Parents
Eva Amurri—whose parents are Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri—is getting candid about being the child of celebrities. In a new TikTok, the 37-year-old responded to a comment asking her if she had...
