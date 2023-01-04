ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

fox13news.com

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
DUNEDIN, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic

First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

13-year-old arrested after Curtis Hixon Park shooting that injured teen

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said a 13-year-old was the one who shot another teenager over the weekend in Curtis Hixon Park. Police announced the arrest Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday near the popular Winter Village area of the downtown park. According to investigators, the...
TAMPA, FL

