Scene of double shooting on Powell road, according to Hernando Sheriff's Office
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.
Deputies: Investigation ongoing after husband, wife found dead in Wimauma
WIMAUMA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies found two people dead inside their house Friday morning. According to the agency, deputies responded to a house off Crystal Waters Drive in Wimauma after an elderly man said he was depressed and killed his wife.
74-year-old using walker killed in Hillsborough County hit-and-run; driver sought
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene after their vehicle fatally struck a 74-year-old Tampa man who was using his walker to cross U.S. 92 Wednesday evening.
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
Police identify 2 people fatally struck by SUV in St. Pete Beach
Police have identified the two people fatally struck by a SUV in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
fox13news.com
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
No charges, no job after Pinellas deputy found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
Gulf Boulevard fatal crash highlights need for safety on Pinellas Co. roadway
Gulf Boulevard is one of the worst roadways for pedestrians, according to safety organizations. Yet, numbers from the state show the roadway is seeing fewer fatalities now compared to 5 years ago.
fox13news.com
Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
fox13news.com
13-year-old arrested after Curtis Hixon Park shooting that injured teen
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said a 13-year-old was the one who shot another teenager over the weekend in Curtis Hixon Park. Police announced the arrest Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday near the popular Winter Village area of the downtown park. According to investigators, the...
fox13news.com
Man convicted in fatal drunk driving crash wants to change plea after spending several months in prison
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who recently took a plea deal on a deadly crash that killed a young Tampa man last November wants a do-over. Inmate Alexander Glaubius says he has suffered a great injustice, but prosecutors say they did everything by the book. Newly filed court documents...
fox13news.com
Lakeland police: Mother intentionally drove into lake with two young children inside car, killing all 3
LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland say they believe a mother intentionally drove her vehicle into a lake with her two children inside last week, killing all three. Lakeland police responded to the west side of Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 to find a submerged vehicle about 15 feet from the shoreline.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire has closed several lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 just south of Fruitville Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect delays.
Comments / 6