The Reason Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Isn't Telling Luke Grimes the Ending
Watch: "Yellowstone" Star Luke Grimes on Why the Show Is Special. Sorry, Yellowstone fans. Luke Grimes isn't roping up spoilers from creator Taylor Sheridan. In honor of the show's mid-season finale Jan. 1, the actor behind character Kayce Dutton stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 4 to tease what's to come for the Paramount Network series. However, Grimes hasn't actually gotten many answers from the creator—and he plans to keep it that way.
Magnum & Higgins Get Steamy in Magnum P.I. Season 5 Preview
Magnum P.I. fans' wishes are coming true. Not only was the series resurrected from cancelation by NBC last year, but the show's season four finale saw will-they-won't-they couple Thomas Magnum...
What links Cate Blanchett’s new film Tár to Sissy Spacek and hot sauce?
First up, Lydia Tár is not real, and the film Tár, coming to cinemas on Friday, is a work of fiction, despite some amazingly absurd internet commentary suggesting otherwise. In the film, Cate Blanchett plays an internationally renowned conductor and composer whose life goes a bit atonal. Field...
Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Be Signing Up for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot
It's officially goodbye to the Hellmouth. Sarah Michelle Gellar may have staked her name in TV history as the titular demon hunter in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but she has no desire to return to Sunnydale anytime soon. However, that doesn't mean she's completely against a new slayer rising to power.
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes on TV and Online
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present. The Golden Globes are coming back to television. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will air the 80th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, marking the award show's onscreen return after being taken off-air last year following criticism regarding the organization's lack of diversity and voting practices.
Why Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Is Certain the Dutton Sibling Rivalry Will End in Bloodshed
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. The Dutton family is set for a nuclear implosion. During the Jan. 1 Yellowstone mid-season finale, the tension between siblings Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) came to a simmering head when the true story about "the train station" was revealed to Beth, and Jamie called for his father John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the current governor of Montana, to be impeached.
These 2003 Golden Globes Moments Are a Blast From the Past
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present. Prepare for Hollywood's golden night. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner and—if the ceremony from 20 years ago was any indication—it will be a memorable one filled with glitz, glamour and a few head-turning fashion choices.
Alexandra Daddario Reflects on Meeting “Wonderful” Husband Andrew Form
Alexandra Daddario's first date with Andrew Form was pure magic. In a preview for an upcoming interview with Sunday Today, the Mayfair Witches star reflected on her and her producer husband's love...
