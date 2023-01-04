ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago magazine

All Hail the Party Cut

While out-of-town pizza styles — namely, those hailing from Detroit, Rome, New York, and Sicily — have gotten all the love locally in recent years, it’s time for tavern style to regain the spotlight. Chicago’s favorite homegrown contribution (sorry, deep dish) is seeing a resurgence, with artisan and cheffy pies leading the comeback. These are four of our favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois women snap 14-game losing streak to Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN, Ill — “Ms. BoomBOSTIC”. This Illini team is deep. The game Thursday night against Northwestern was just another prime example that any player on this team can hurt you in a second’s notice. Quick Question: Who had Brynn Shoup-Hill circled on their scouting report? Certainly not...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
947wls.com

America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates

It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago Boat Show cruises into McCormick Place

All Hands on Deck! Cruising into the Windy City January 11-15, the 2023 Discover® Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, is returning after a two-year hiatus. As one of Chicago’s most iconic events and a Midwest boating destination, the 2023 Chicago Boat Show is ready to welcome boating enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to discover why life is better on the water.
CHICAGO, IL
Food Beast

Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned

You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Ron Onesti talks about how growing up on Taylor Street made him into the successful businessman he is today

WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, and The Des Plaines Theatre. Listen in while Onesti talks about his Italian-Chicago roots and how growing up on Taylor Street has made him into the successful businessman he is today. Onesti also shares some fun Onesti Entertainment stories, talks about Columbus Day craziness, and what listeners should be on the lookout for from them in 2023.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Aritzia Has Opened Its First Outlet Store In The Chicago Area

Are you on the search for the perfect pair of vegan leather pants? How about a cozy ‘shacket’? Chicago shoppers, you’re in luck as Gen Z favorite brand, Aritzia, known for its sleek clothing staples, is set to open an outlet store right here outside of Chicago ! With a forthcoming store opening on Michigan Ave and an already bustling Gold Coast space, the decision to open an outlet store brings a steeper markdown on viral favorites. As for how the Aritzia outlet differs from the main stores? Well, it’s viral leather pants, usually at a cool $148 are down to $90 according to online chatter. Shoppers are already heading over for the markdowns on staples like bodysuits, athleisure, and work staples. The outlet is in Rosemont, in a high traffic fashion outlet mall a quick 40 minute drive from the city. A discount puffer jacket is totally worth the drive over!
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois

Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
ILLINOIS STATE
luxury-houses.net

Traditional Architectural Design Highlighted By Brick And Stone Constructions, This $3,25 Stunning Residence Wows at Every Turn in Palos Park, IL

The Residence in Palos Park is built with uncompromising quality and showcasing the talents of the areas’ most skilled artisans, now available for sale. This home located at 8814 W 121st St, Palos Park, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Wilczek – Realty Executives Elite – (Phone: 630-243-9500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Palos Park.
PALOS PARK, IL
luxury-houses.net

Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL

The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL

