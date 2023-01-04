ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahoa, HI

Comments / 1

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
2d ago

We all know it was a permitted structure, or the word “unpermitted” would have been predominant throughout the headline.

Reply
3
Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge

Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo

Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrest five after large affray in downtown Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two adults and three juveniles after a report of a large affray in downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. At 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandgazette.com

Man Dies After Jumping Off Puueo Bridge

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i police investigate badly burned body found in downtown Hilo

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a badly burned body on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. After the flames were out, fire personnel discovered charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted Hawai’i police.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County prosecutors indict 2 in 2009 murder of 21-year-old woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors indicted two people in connection to the 2009 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Puna. Patricia Wong, 60, was originally indicted in 2016 for second-degree murder. But on Dec. 28, 2022, prosecutors indicted her on additional charges and named a second person — 55-year-old Peter Fuerte — as an alleged co-conspirator and accomplice.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe

Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy