COMPLETE PUSHBACK
2d ago
We all know it was a permitted structure, or the word “unpermitted” would have been predominant throughout the headline.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrest five after large affray in downtown Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two adults and three juveniles after a report of a large affray in downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. At 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man was charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses in a Christmas Day shooting, Hawaii County authorities say. Sione Sipinga, 33, is charged in relation to a shooting that took place in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. Sipinga is scheduled to make his initial appearance in...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandnow.com
‘Hang On’ were air ambulance pilot’s last words before crashing en route to Big Island
On Dec. 15, 2022, a Hawai’i Life Flight pilot was flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient when something went wrong with the Raytheon twin-engine aircraft, tail number N13GZ. “Uhh, 13GZ is off navigation here… we’re gonna… we’re gonna give it a try,” the...
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
bigislandgazette.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Puueo Bridge
Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the...
KITV.com
Hawaii County opening waiting list for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County is opening the waiting list for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) Program. The TBRA program provides rental assistance subsidies to individuals and families that live on the Big Island. The program can provide housing assistance for a maximum of 24 months, depending on available funding.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i police investigate badly burned body found in downtown Hilo
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a badly burned body on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. After the flames were out, fire personnel discovered charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted Hawai’i police.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County prosecutors indict 2 in 2009 murder of 21-year-old woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors indicted two people in connection to the 2009 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Puna. Patricia Wong, 60, was originally indicted in 2016 for second-degree murder. But on Dec. 28, 2022, prosecutors indicted her on additional charges and named a second person — 55-year-old Peter Fuerte — as an alleged co-conspirator and accomplice.
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
3 dogs dead after house fire in Pahoa
On Friday. around 6:29 p.m., fire alarms sounded and first responders reported to the structure fire.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe
Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
