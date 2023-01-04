Read full article on original website
The Verge
EcoFlow’s battery-backup kits for the home can reduce your energy bill
EcoFlow is now selling Whole-Home Backup Power Solutions that bundle together a variety of the company’s products that are already available a la carte. The kits are basically a more scalable version of Tesla’s Powerwall+ without the long installation wait times, that also remains portable so you can take some of that idle power with you for an off-grid getaway.
smallbiztrends.com
Get a Propane Heater to Keep You Warm This Winter
If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.
BHG
How Often Should You Change Your Home's Furnace Filter?
There are many tasks that need to be checked off your home maintenance list on a regular basis. Shoveling snow, mowing the lawn, and sweeping floors are just a few examples of basic home duties that help ensure your home is both functional and comfortable. Another crucial home maintenance job...
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Common Causes for an Inefficient Duct System
I’ve written a lot of articles about ducts here, but I haven’t yet addressed today’s topic: common problems with ducts and how to fix them. This one is for homeowners or renters who want to save money and be more comfortable. And the nice thing is, these are relatively easy things to fix if you’re a handy do-it-yourselfer. With the guidance I provide in this article, you can go into your attic, basement, or crawlspace and spot the problem areas. And then you can fix your duct system.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
The Verge
You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam
More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
Amazon Slashed Prices 40% on This Standing Desk That Has 13,000 Perfect Reviews
It's 2023 — our days of slouching in front of a computer for 8 hours a day need to go. It’s time to elevate your office game with a standing desk. Standing desks can help increase focus, productivity, and energy levels while also reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The best part? Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to find a high-quality standing desk at a budget-friendly price.
Engadget
Amazon opens its Sidewalk bandwidth-sharing network to third-party devices
Several years ago Amazon unveiled the controversial Sidewalk network, designed to connect outdoor smart home tech beyond your WiFi range using Amazon Ring, Echo and other devices. Now, the company has announced that Sidewalk finally has the needed "coverage and tools" ready to make the service available to third-party developers, and will be showing it offer with a number of products at CES 2023.
Engadget
Citizen's new smartwatch uses AI to determine your level of alertness
Citizen has announced its latest CZ Smart smartwatches that feature a built-in AI "self-care advisor," the company said. The new proprietary YouQ app was built with IBM Watson Studio and uses NASA technology to show the wearer when they're at their most alert or fatigued in order to "maximize [their] daily potential," the company said.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Zephyr Van Sleeps 3 & Has Indoor Shower
Here’s a professionally-built van by Boho.Life. It’s been on the road since October 2022, but the owner got a new job without a remote work option, so Zephyr is for sale in Colorado. This rig includes an indoor bathroom that takes up just over 4 square feet! A...
hypebeast.com
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
How to stop your drafty windows from letting out heat
Are your unsealed windows costing you money? Here's how to fix drafty windows at keep them from letting out the heat.
Android Authority
Ring announces Car Cam to give your car more security
Ring's Car Cam is expected to launch in February. Ring’s latest product is a camera for your car called the Car Cam. Car Cam can provide real-time alerts to your phone when it detects an event. The device comes with a built-in microphone and speaker so you can speak...
Engadget
Poly’s Voyager Free 60+ might be the slickest earbuds for work yet
There are so many wireless earbuds on the market it’s gotten hard for a new pair to stand out, especially when it comes to enterprise-focused options. But Poly’s Voyager Free 60+ buds may have just broken through thanks to a couple of innovative features. Like many of its...
DeWalt’s Best Tools Are On Sale Right Now — Save Up To $100
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to tackle more DIY projects, then DeWalt has you covered. That’s because the trusted power tool brand is deeply discounted across Amazon, including everyday homeowner tools like cordless drills and screwdriver sets, as well as specialized tools like planers and orbit sanders. Since its founding in 1924, DeWalt has maintained its reputation for quality, and the brand’s distinctive yellow branding is an immediate sign of trust for home tinkerers, DIYers, and tradespeople alike. The...
Engadget
Sorry, but you still have to push this $3,800 electric-assist stroller
Non-parents may not believe it, but pushing a pram around can be a fairly strenuous task, especially when the train gets rough. It’s a full body workout to push two kids under four in my old Uppababy Vista, which weighed the same as an iceberg and had the turning circle of the Titanic. To remedy this, Canadian startup GlüxKind has developed an electrically-assisted stroller that’ll make pushing easier, and can even drive itself, albeit only when your kid isn’t on board.
architecturaldigest.com
How Much Does It Cost to Renovate a House?
Whether you’re purchasing a new home or seeking change in your current one, it might be time for a renovation. So how much does it cost to renovate a house? As you might expect, there’s not a straightforward answer. “Usually scope is what drives the cost. Projects with limited scope will cost less,” says Aaron Enfinger, secretary of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and the COO of the Cleary Company in Columbus, Ohio. In determining the cost to remodel a house, you’ll also have to factor in materials—naturally, some high-end finishes are more expensive, which bumps up your home renovation cost. Then there’s a slew of additional spends to consider. To help you set a budget for your home remodel, we’ve prepared a handy guide that breaks down some of the common costs associated with renovating a house.
adorable-home.com
How to Build a Garden Shed on a Budget
Garden sheds provide homeowners with alternative storage solutions. They come in various sizes and can be made from different materials. A garden shed can also increase the value of your home as there is extra storage space. If you’re about to build a garden shed in your backyard, perhaps you can adopt the tips listed below.
boatingmag.com
2023 Starcraft SVX 230 IO
Boatbuilders have long attempted to blend the size and space of a deck boat with the look and style of an open-bow runabout, but results are often mixed. Starcraft’s SVX 230 IO pulls off the challenge with aplomb. Hullsides carry the beam width nearly all the way forward, keeping the bow cockpit wide and roomy without resorting to polarizing pickle forks or spoonlike swoops. Instead, a pair of gentle angles bring the otherwise rectangular footprint to a shallow, attractive V. Top things off with a wingless windshield, like those found aboard premier wakeboat models, and the result is a stylish, family-friendly hybrid for Starcraft’s typical value-minded price tag.
