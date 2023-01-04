Whether you’re purchasing a new home or seeking change in your current one, it might be time for a renovation. So how much does it cost to renovate a house? As you might expect, there’s not a straightforward answer. “Usually scope is what drives the cost. Projects with limited scope will cost less,” says Aaron Enfinger, secretary of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and the COO of the Cleary Company in Columbus, Ohio. In determining the cost to remodel a house, you’ll also have to factor in materials—naturally, some high-end finishes are more expensive, which bumps up your home renovation cost. Then there’s a slew of additional spends to consider. To help you set a budget for your home remodel, we’ve prepared a handy guide that breaks down some of the common costs associated with renovating a house.

