Engadget
JBL's new true wireless earbuds come in both bud and stick designs
JBL announced new audio gear today at CES 2023, including several new sets of true wireless earbuds. Although the Tour series’ smart charging case with a 1.45-inch touchscreen is JBL’s headline-grabbing release, it also updated its entry-level and mid-range earbuds for different form factors. The JBL Tune series...
Engadget
Victrola's Stream Onyx is a more affordable version of its Sonos-compatible turntable
Last fall, turntable Victrola released the $799 Stream Carbon, a record player that could wirelessly connect to Sonos speakers so you can play records all around your house. As a vinyl nerd who also has a bunch of Sonos speakers, this product felt like it was made for me — and while it's undeniably nice, it's also quite expensive. Just a few months later, though, Victrola is making good on its promise to expand its Sonos-compatible lineup with the Stream Onyx. Visually and functionally, it's very similar to the Stream Carbon, but it costs $599, 25 percent less than the Carbon.
Engadget
Drop's tiny desktop speakers promise audiophile quality for only $129
Drop might be best known for its mechanical keyboards, but the company has also built out an impressive portfolio of audio gear as well. Usually those take the form of headphones and headsets made in partnership with other brands like Sennheiser and HiFiMAN. But the new BMR1s are an entirely in-house designed set of desktop near field monitors.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
Engadget
Expressive E finally starts shipping its unique Osmose synth
A few years back Expressive E swung by the Engadget offices to show off its first standalone synthesizer, the Osmose. That was late 2019, and the instrument was originally expected to ship in the Summer of 2020. Well, as we all know, almost nothing has gone as planned since 2020. And it's only now, nearly three years later, that Osmose is actually ready for consumers. Today the first units started shipping those who placed a preorder all those many moons ago. Expressive E is also reopening preorders for the next batch and are expected to start shipping soon.
Engadget
Signify wants you to pay $130 for an app that syncs Samsung TVs to Philips Hue lights
Signify (formerly known as Philips Lighting) has a new app. It sounds kind of fun. You can use it to sync whatever's playing on certain Samsung TVs to Philips Hue smart lights, whether you're streaming a movie, listening to music or playing games. The idea is to make whatever you're watching feel more immersive by extending the colors to the rest of the room. Neat! Not so neat is how much Signify is charging for the Philips Hue Sync TV app. It costs $130 (or £115 in the UK).
Engadget
Poly’s Voyager Free 60+ might be the slickest earbuds for work yet
There are so many wireless earbuds on the market it’s gotten hard for a new pair to stand out, especially when it comes to enterprise-focused options. But Poly’s Voyager Free 60+ buds may have just broken through thanks to a couple of innovative features. Like many of its...
Engadget
Hisense’s UX Mini LED TV can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness
Once you get past the gimmicks, there’s a common thread among the TVs announced at CES 2023. Every manufacturer is trying to produce the brightest possible sets. For and , that has meant doubling down on their respective OLED display technologies. Hisense is instead seeing how far it can go with Mini LED. At CES 2023, the company unveiled the UX, an 85-inch 4K TV Hisense claims can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness.
Engadget
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops include a dual-screen OLED model
Lenovo has a long history of experimenting with its Yoga lineup, and that's not stopping in 2023. The company has unveiled a 2023 roster headlined by the Yoga Book 9i, billed as the first "full-size" dual-screen OLED laptop. The system's twin 13.3-inch 2.8K screens theoretically make it a multitasking champ without significant compromises on size or weight — it's still about 0.63 inches thick, and weighs just over 3lbs. You can use it in different orientations, including a tablet mode and a presentation-friendly tent mode. A detachable Bluetooth keyboard and Smart Pen support make it more useful as a productivity machine.
Engadget
Amazon opens its Sidewalk bandwidth-sharing network to third-party devices
Several years ago Amazon unveiled the controversial Sidewalk network, designed to connect outdoor smart home tech beyond your WiFi range using Amazon Ring, Echo and other devices. Now, the company has announced that Sidewalk finally has the needed "coverage and tools" ready to make the service available to third-party developers, and will be showing it offer with a number of products at CES 2023.
Engadget
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position
Razer has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.
Healthline
How to Stock Your Pantry for Quick & Easy Meals in Minutes
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. PlateJoy, Inc. is owned and operated by Healthline Media. Here’s our process. If you’ve ever enjoyed the glorious combination that is pasta and cheese, you...
Engadget
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld will be available on January 26th
The WiFi model costs $400, and you may have to pay a $200 premium for 5G connectivity. Razer has revealed the release date for its handheld cloud gaming system, the Razer Edge. The device, which runs on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, will be available on January 26th. The WiFi version costs $400. As for the 5G model, that will be exclusively available from Verizon for $600, but you can snag it for $360 if you add a new line from the provider. Buy a new 5G smartphone at the same time, and you can get the Razer Edge 5G for $180.
Engadget
The adorable Loona petbot is ready to roll into even the coldest of hearts
Humans, we’re a sociable bunch. To that end, we’re pre-programmed to develop technology that helps us stay connected with others. Sometimes, though, the connection can be with the technology itself. Enter Loona, the adorable pet robot that will either melt your heart or, at the very least, serve as a loyal smart home companion (or hopefully both).
Engadget
Citizen's new smartwatch uses AI to determine your level of alertness
Citizen has announced its latest CZ Smart smartwatches that feature a built-in AI "self-care advisor," the company said. The new proprietary YouQ app was built with IBM Watson Studio and uses NASA technology to show the wearer when they're at their most alert or fatigued in order to "maximize [their] daily potential," the company said.
To Copycat In-N-Out's Sauce, You Only Need A Handful Of Ingredients
In-N-Out is one of those fast casual establishments that has a cult following. Fans love the simple menu of burgers, fries, and shakes. Real fans know about the chain's not-so-secret menu, which includes its infamous animal-style fries. In-N-Out's fries can be a contentious subject – several people hate them. The fries on their own are pretty limp and lifeless, so if you enjoy a crunchy fry, In-N-Out's may disappoint. According to In-N-Out, the fries are fresh cut, never frozen, and fried in 100% sunflower oil. If the fries on their own aren't that appealing, animal-style fries may be the game changer.
Engadget
Harman says its new JBL wireless turntable doesn't skimp on audio quality
You can hook it up to your speakers via Bluetooth 5.2 or a wired connection. has pulled back the curtain on a new that it claims does not sacrifice audio quality during wireless playback. The JBL Spinner BT has Bluetooth 5.2 support and aptX HD encoding, which will ensure that you'll get the "authentic sound" of your records, according to Harman. If you'd rather stick with a wired connection, though, the turntable has analog output with switchable moving magnet phono stage and an integrated phono preamplifier.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY CINNAMON DONUTS
Easy Cinnamon Donuts are a simple and delightful treat, made with only 4 ingredients! These air fryer cinnamon donuts are made with a can of biscuit dough, making this a great treat to whip up in the morning. This easy cinnamon donut recipe is made in the air fryer, you...
Engadget
A first look at Withings' toilet bowl urine analyzer
There are certain things you can’t really demonstrate in the same way as other pieces of consumer electronics. A WiFi-connected urine analyzer that sits in your toilet and samples your pee for analysis is one such gadget. That’s why I had to go to a behind-closed-doors event in a private suite here at CES in Las Vegas to test out this prototype version of Withings’ U-Scan.
