Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
A first look at Withings' toilet bowl urine analyzer
There are certain things you can’t really demonstrate in the same way as other pieces of consumer electronics. A WiFi-connected urine analyzer that sits in your toilet and samples your pee for analysis is one such gadget. That’s why I had to go to a behind-closed-doors event in a private suite here at CES in Las Vegas to test out this prototype version of Withings’ U-Scan.
Engadget
Panasonic’s portable Nanoe X air purifier filters odors and pollutants while you drive
The small device can fit in most cup holders. Put away the Little Trees air freshener, Panasonic has a more advanced solution the next time you want to make your car smell its best. At this year’s CES, the company showed off a portable air purifier that can fit in the cupholder of nearly any car, and filter out odors and even some pathogenic viruses and bacteria. The device uses Panasonic’s Nanoe X technology, which employs hydroxyl radicals, a diatomic molecule that’s known to act as a “detergent” when it comes into contact with pollutants, to clean the air. Panasonic says it takes about two hours for the device to freshen up the cabin of a car, and it does so while only producing about 36 decibels of sound. All you need to do is plug the Nanoe X Portable Air Purifier plugs into one of your car’s USB ports.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Scientists Raise Alarm About Threats to the Human Microbiome in New Documentary The Invisible Extinction
Dr. Martin Blaser and Dr. Gloria Dominguez-Bello talked to PEOPLE about their quest to save the human microbiome — before it's too late There's a war going on inside our bodies. The human gut microbiome — bacteria and other microorganisms living in our gut that are essential for our survival — are endangered. Overuse of antibiotics, elective C-sections and processed foods are just some of the factors that are killing off these bacteria that we need to live healthy lives. In the new documentary film The Invisible Extinction, Dr....
Engadget
Goodyear shows off 90 percent sustainable tires and traction-tracking treads at CES 2023
Last CES, Goodyear dazzled the assembled crowds with a protype tire that derived some 70 percent of its recipe from sustainable sources. This CES, Goodyear is back with an impressive iterative improvement — 90 percent sustainable materials will go into this one! A full 20 percent more sustainment, huzzah!
Engadget
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera
The biggest update is that cheaper price point. For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”
Cancer vaccine trials could start in England by autumn
Government deal with BioNTech paves way for early access to trials of personalised mRNA therapies
Engadget
Victrola's Stream Onyx is a more affordable version of its Sonos-compatible turntable
Last fall, turntable Victrola released the $799 Stream Carbon, a record player that could wirelessly connect to Sonos speakers so you can play records all around your house. As a vinyl nerd who also has a bunch of Sonos speakers, this product felt like it was made for me — and while it's undeniably nice, it's also quite expensive. Just a few months later, though, Victrola is making good on its promise to expand its Sonos-compatible lineup with the Stream Onyx. Visually and functionally, it's very similar to the Stream Carbon, but it costs $599, 25 percent less than the Carbon.
Engadget
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position
Razer has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.
Engadget
Citizen's new smartwatch uses AI to determine your level of alertness
Citizen has announced its latest CZ Smart smartwatches that feature a built-in AI "self-care advisor," the company said. The new proprietary YouQ app was built with IBM Watson Studio and uses NASA technology to show the wearer when they're at their most alert or fatigued in order to "maximize [their] daily potential," the company said.
Engadget
Drop's tiny desktop speakers promise audiophile quality for only $129
Drop might be best known for its mechanical keyboards, but the company has also built out an impressive portfolio of audio gear as well. Usually those take the form of headphones and headsets made in partnership with other brands like Sennheiser and HiFiMAN. But the new BMR1s are an entirely in-house designed set of desktop near field monitors.
Engadget
Amazon's Kindle Scribe drops to $295 with its first discount
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
Engadget
BMW's i Vision Dee concept digitizes the driving experience with a full-width heads-up display
BMW is once again ready to give the world a glimpse of the futuristic tech it has in the works as p[art of its i Vision concept vehicle program. Following 2017's iVision Dynamics, 2018's iNext SAV, and last year's iVision Circular, the German automaker revealed at CES 2023 on Thursday the i Vision Dee ("Digital Emotional Experience"), a pared-down concept vehicle with a HUD running the full width of the front windshield.
Engadget
Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptops with 12th-gen Intel CPUs are $400 off
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can now...
Engadget
Ember's upcoming Travel Mug 2+ can be tracked in Apple's Find My app
The company says the new model won't cost more than the current version. Apple's Find My app alerts iOS and Mac users when they've left an item behind or helps them locate something they've lost. Later this year, you'll be able to do just that with Ember's heated travel mug. A new version, dubbed the Travel Mug 2+, is on the way this spring. Inside, updated firmware enables the cup to show up inside Apple's app. The Travel Mug 2+ is also equipped with a speaker, so if you lose it you can make it play a sound like you would for lost AirPods. Like other products that work with Find My, the new mug will show up in the app on iPhone, iPad or Mac and you can also locate it via the Find Items app on Apple Watch.
Engadget
Watch Sony's CES 2023 keynote in under 9 minutes
Sony has focused its CES efforts of late on electric cars, now in partnership with Honda, and this year was more of the same. Sony Honda Mobility unveiled its first prototype called Afeela, replacing the previous Vision-S 02. Its laden with sensors (radar, ultrasonic, cameras and more), uses Qualcomm's new automotive chip and promises "interactive communication between mobility and people" via the so-called Media Bar. Pre-orders will start in mid-2025 with deliveries scheduled for spring of 2026.
Engadget
JBL Tour Pro 2 hands-on: Putting earbud controls on a touchscreen case
JBL is showing off several models of true wireless earbuds at CES, but perhaps the most interesting is the Tour Pro 2. This premium set comes with a "smart" case that features a touchscreen display on the outside. That 1.45-inch LED panel gives you access to the core features of the JBL One app, including noise cancellation modes, EQ presets, volume and track controls. The display will also show you battery info for each earbud and the case individually, along with the current time. Those four items line the top while the other tools are available by swiping across screens.
Comments / 0