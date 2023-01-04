Read full article on original website
Hisense’s UX Mini LED TV can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness
Once you get past the gimmicks, there’s a common thread among the TVs announced at CES 2023. Every manufacturer is trying to produce the brightest possible sets. For and , that has meant doubling down on their respective OLED display technologies. Hisense is instead seeing how far it can go with Mini LED. At CES 2023, the company unveiled the UX, an 85-inch 4K TV Hisense claims can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness.
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position
Razer has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.
JBL Tour Pro 2 hands-on: Putting earbud controls on a touchscreen case
JBL is showing off several models of true wireless earbuds at CES, but perhaps the most interesting is the Tour Pro 2. This premium set comes with a "smart" case that features a touchscreen display on the outside. That 1.45-inch LED panel gives you access to the core features of the JBL One app, including noise cancellation modes, EQ presets, volume and track controls. The display will also show you battery info for each earbud and the case individually, along with the current time. Those four items line the top while the other tools are available by swiping across screens.
Goodyear shows off 90 percent sustainable tires and traction-tracking treads at CES 2023
Last CES, Goodyear dazzled the assembled crowds with a protype tire that derived some 70 percent of its recipe from sustainable sources. This CES, Goodyear is back with an impressive iterative improvement — 90 percent sustainable materials will go into this one! A full 20 percent more sustainment, huzzah!
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera
The biggest update is that cheaper price point. For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”
JBL's new true wireless earbuds come in both bud and stick designs
JBL announced new audio gear today at CES 2023, including several new sets of true wireless earbuds. Although the Tour series’ smart charging case with a 1.45-inch touchscreen is JBL’s headline-grabbing release, it also updated its entry-level and mid-range earbuds for different form factors. The JBL Tune series...
Ring finally debuts its in-car security camera
Car Cam was originally announced at the end of 2020. Back in 2020, Ring announced a security camera for your car that connects to the company’s wider home security ecosystem. Now, slightly after its planned 2021 release date, Ring is opening pre-orders for Car Cam, the newest member of its security family. The unit is pretty small, but projects up and away on a cantilever arm mounted to your dashboard to give it the necessary height.
Vive XR Elite hands-on: HTC’s more portable answer to the Meta Quest Pro
Late last year, Meta expanded the limits of consumer mixed reality when it released the Quest Pro. And now at CES 2023, HTC is hitting back with its own take on a flagship headset with the Vive XR Elite. Right away, the XR Elite matches a number of the Quest...
Drop's tiny desktop speakers promise audiophile quality for only $129
Drop might be best known for its mechanical keyboards, but the company has also built out an impressive portfolio of audio gear as well. Usually those take the form of headphones and headsets made in partnership with other brands like Sennheiser and HiFiMAN. But the new BMR1s are an entirely in-house designed set of desktop near field monitors.
MSI is bringing fresh designs and big performance to its Raider and Stealth Studio laptops
At CES 2023, MSI is announcing updates to nearly every family of laptops it makes, but some of the coolest changes are arriving on the new Raider GE and Stealth Studio lines. Starting with the 2023 Raider GE78, not only are you getting faster 13th-gen Intel chips and up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, you’re also getting new IPS displays with taller 16:10 aspect ratios. Thanks to refreshed components, MSI says there are some serious jumps in performance, with gains of up 45 percent or more for both general computing and graphics compared to last year’s systems.
Black + Decker’s Cordless Cocktail Maker is a battery-powered Bartesian
The Bev by Black + Decker comes with its own ‘party mode.’. Anyone who knows their tools knows that Makita, which makes drills and saws, also produces its own coffee machine that runs on the same batteries that power its equipment. Not to be outdone, Black + Decker has its own powered cocktail maker, and has now built a cordless model that you can take on the road. The Bev by Black + Decker Cordless Cocktail Maker is a battery powered booze-dispenser that harnesses Bartesian’s capsules to dish out alcoholic goodies.
ASUS' new Xbox controller has a tiny, customizable OLED screen
ASUS' fondness for sticking small screens on devices now extends to gamepads. As part of its many gaming hardware introductions at CES, the company has unveiled a ROG Raikiri Pro controller with a built-in, customizable OLED screen. The 1.3-inch display on the Xbox- and Windows-ready peripheral can show useful information like the charging status, microphone mute and the active profile, but you can also use it for purely cosmetic animations, images and text. No one will forget that it's your controller, then.
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops include a dual-screen OLED model
Lenovo has a long history of experimenting with its Yoga lineup, and that's not stopping in 2023. The company has unveiled a 2023 roster headlined by the Yoga Book 9i, billed as the first "full-size" dual-screen OLED laptop. The system's twin 13.3-inch 2.8K screens theoretically make it a multitasking champ without significant compromises on size or weight — it's still about 0.63 inches thick, and weighs just over 3lbs. You can use it in different orientations, including a tablet mode and a presentation-friendly tent mode. A detachable Bluetooth keyboard and Smart Pen support make it more useful as a productivity machine.
Stellantis officially reveals its Ram 1500 EV concept truck
There's finally an electric Ram truck — or at least a concept of one. Stellantis is the world's fifth largest automaker with a stable of more than a dozen North American and European brands including Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Maserati and Fiat. The company has set extremely ambitious goals to drastically reduce its carbon footprint by the end of the decade, as part of Dare Forward 2030, with 100 percent of its European sales and half of its US sales to be of the fully-electric variety. As part of that effort, Stellantis has already teased us with an EV concept from Chrysler, came right out and showed us next year's electric Jeep and, on Thursday, unveiled the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept.
Lenovo YogaBook 9i hands-on: A huge leap for dual-screen laptops
We’ve seen a handful of companies attempt to make dual-screen laptops a thing – from Dell’s Concept Duet back in 2020 to more recent systems like ASUS’ line of ZenBook Duo notebooks. But with the YogaBook 9i at CES 2023, Lenovo is pushing the idea of a true two-screen laptop further than ever before.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite will let Android phones text off the grid
Last year, Apple introduced Emergency SOS, which allows the iPhone 14 to connect to satellites to send emergency texts. Now, Qualcomm has unveiled its own satellite messaging features for Android phones. It’s called Snapdragon Satellite, and it will allow devices equipped with the company’s X70 modems to connect to satellites in order to send messages when no cellular signal is available.
Lenovo turns to 'AI' to optimize its 2023 gaming laptops
Lenovo believes artificial intelligence will help differentiate its 2023 gaming laptops. Four new models at CES 2023 include the Lenovo LA AI chip, which the company says can dynamically adjust frame rates, increase the maximum heat threshold and boost overall performance. Additionally, it’s launching new gaming desktops across different price points.
Tesla brings back the option of a round steering wheel for the Model S and X
When Tesla started offering a yoke steering wheel in Model X and Model S EVs, CEO Elon Musk rejected the idea of a more conventional option. Now, the company has indeed brought back the round steering wheel as an option in the configurator, Electrek has reported. Selecting it doesn't appear to change the price or delivery time.
Citizen's new smartwatch uses AI to determine your level of alertness
Citizen has announced its latest CZ Smart smartwatches that feature a built-in AI "self-care advisor," the company said. The new proprietary YouQ app was built with IBM Watson Studio and uses NASA technology to show the wearer when they're at their most alert or fatigued in order to "maximize [their] daily potential," the company said.
