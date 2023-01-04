There's finally an electric Ram truck — or at least a concept of one. Stellantis is the world's fifth largest automaker with a stable of more than a dozen North American and European brands including Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Maserati and Fiat. The company has set extremely ambitious goals to drastically reduce its carbon footprint by the end of the decade, as part of Dare Forward 2030, with 100 percent of its European sales and half of its US sales to be of the fully-electric variety. As part of that effort, Stellantis has already teased us with an EV concept from Chrysler, came right out and showed us next year's electric Jeep and, on Thursday, unveiled the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept.

