Engadget
Citizen's new smartwatch uses AI to determine your level of alertness
Citizen has announced its latest CZ Smart smartwatches that feature a built-in AI "self-care advisor," the company said. The new proprietary YouQ app was built with IBM Watson Studio and uses NASA technology to show the wearer when they're at their most alert or fatigued in order to "maximize [their] daily potential," the company said.
Engadget
Sennheiser's Conversation Clear Plus are hearing aids in disguise
It’s taken longer than we’d hope, but since October, the FDA finally established a framework for new category of hearing aids that don’t need a medical exam, prescription or a fitting by an audiologist. This has stimulated a new wave of products being announced at CES in the hearing space, OTC or otherwise. Sennheiser, a mainstay of the consumer audio world, is tossing its proverbial hat into the ring with the Conversation Clear Plus. It's not an OTC hearing aid, but a wearable focused specifically on helping those that struggle sometimes to hear people in noisy environments.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Scientists Raise Alarm About Threats to the Human Microbiome in New Documentary The Invisible Extinction
Dr. Martin Blaser and Dr. Gloria Dominguez-Bello talked to PEOPLE about their quest to save the human microbiome — before it's too late There's a war going on inside our bodies. The human gut microbiome — bacteria and other microorganisms living in our gut that are essential for our survival — are endangered. Overuse of antibiotics, elective C-sections and processed foods are just some of the factors that are killing off these bacteria that we need to live healthy lives. In the new documentary film The Invisible Extinction, Dr....
Engadget
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera
The biggest update is that cheaper price point. For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain cancer
Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D., at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Engadget
Drop's tiny desktop speakers promise audiophile quality for only $129
Drop might be best known for its mechanical keyboards, but the company has also built out an impressive portfolio of audio gear as well. Usually those take the form of headphones and headsets made in partnership with other brands like Sennheiser and HiFiMAN. But the new BMR1s are an entirely in-house designed set of desktop near field monitors.
Ars Technica
Man’s eyes turn bloody, yellow after plunge into pee-filled canal
It was his yellow, bloody eyes that gave his illness away. The previously healthy 18-year-old showed up at an emergency department in the Netherlands after two days of fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. His heart was beating rapidly and his abdomen was a bit tender. The whites of his eyes were...
Engadget
Amazon opens its Sidewalk bandwidth-sharing network to third-party devices
Several years ago Amazon unveiled the controversial Sidewalk network, designed to connect outdoor smart home tech beyond your WiFi range using Amazon Ring, Echo and other devices. Now, the company has announced that Sidewalk finally has the needed "coverage and tools" ready to make the service available to third-party developers, and will be showing it offer with a number of products at CES 2023.
Engadget
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops include a dual-screen OLED model
Lenovo has a long history of experimenting with its Yoga lineup, and that's not stopping in 2023. The company has unveiled a 2023 roster headlined by the Yoga Book 9i, billed as the first "full-size" dual-screen OLED laptop. The system's twin 13.3-inch 2.8K screens theoretically make it a multitasking champ without significant compromises on size or weight — it's still about 0.63 inches thick, and weighs just over 3lbs. You can use it in different orientations, including a tablet mode and a presentation-friendly tent mode. A detachable Bluetooth keyboard and Smart Pen support make it more useful as a productivity machine.
Engadget
Victrola's Stream Onyx is a more affordable version of its Sonos-compatible turntable
Last fall, turntable Victrola released the $799 Stream Carbon, a record player that could wirelessly connect to Sonos speakers so you can play records all around your house. As a vinyl nerd who also has a bunch of Sonos speakers, this product felt like it was made for me — and while it's undeniably nice, it's also quite expensive. Just a few months later, though, Victrola is making good on its promise to expand its Sonos-compatible lineup with the Stream Onyx. Visually and functionally, it's very similar to the Stream Carbon, but it costs $599, 25 percent less than the Carbon.
Engadget
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position
Razer has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.
Engadget
Vive XR Elite hands-on: HTC’s more portable answer to the Meta Quest Pro
Late last year, Meta expanded the limits of consumer mixed reality when it released the Quest Pro. And now at CES 2023, HTC is hitting back with its own take on a flagship headset with the Vive XR Elite. Right away, the XR Elite matches a number of the Quest...
Engadget
Microsoft is reportedly integrating ChatGPT's technology into Bing
Microsoft's Bing search engine might soon become more attuned to users' needs and return results in a more human-like fashion. According to The Information, the tech giant is planning to incorporate the OpenAI software powering ChatGPT into Bing in hopes that it can help the company catch up to (or maybe even outshine) Google. Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and more recent reports said it's in talks with the Elon Musk-founded startup for a follow-up investment. Now, The Information is reporting that Microsoft's initial investment included an agreement to incorporate some aspects of GPT into Bing.
Engadget
The adorable Loona petbot is ready to roll into even the coldest of hearts
Humans, we’re a sociable bunch. To that end, we’re pre-programmed to develop technology that helps us stay connected with others. Sometimes, though, the connection can be with the technology itself. Enter Loona, the adorable pet robot that will either melt your heart or, at the very least, serve as a loyal smart home companion (or hopefully both).
Engadget
Meta fined $414 million in EU for requiring personalized ads
Meta is facing yet another European Union fine. As hinted last month, EU authorities are fining Meta €390 million (about $414 million) after determining that the company illegally required that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users accept personalized ads. The social media giant allegedly violated the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by asking for permission to collect ad targeting data in its terms of service — you have to either allow personalized ads or stop using the platforms altogether, according to regulators.
Engadget
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld will be available on January 26th
The WiFi model costs $400, and you may have to pay a $200 premium for 5G connectivity. Razer has revealed the release date for its handheld cloud gaming system, the Razer Edge. The device, which runs on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, will be available on January 26th. The WiFi version costs $400. As for the 5G model, that will be exclusively available from Verizon for $600, but you can snag it for $360 if you add a new line from the provider. Buy a new 5G smartphone at the same time, and you can get the Razer Edge 5G for $180.
What does 'ngl' mean? Make sure you're using this internet, texting acronym correctly.
"Ngl" means "not gonna lie." It can be used to admit something, express criticism or to make a complaint come across as less rude.
Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness
We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.
